Florida Signs Forward Mark Estapa

Published on July 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have signed forward Mark Estapa to a standard player contract for the 2026-27 season.

Estapa, 24, is entering his second pro season. Last year, the St. Clair, Michigan local played his rookie season with the Trois-Rivières Lions, getting seven goals and eight assists in 63 games. Estapa has also played one game in the American Hockey League for the Laval Rocket

In college, Estapa won two B1G Championships at Michigan in 2022 and 2023. As a Wolverine, the 6' 2" 205-pound forward totaled 14 goals and 30 assists over 145 collegiate games. Prior to college, he played junior hockey in the USHL for the Tri-City Storm for two seasons.







ECHL Stories from July 29, 2026

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