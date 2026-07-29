Nick Andrews Stays in Toledo for the 2026-27 Season

Published on July 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - Defenseman Nick Andrews returns to Toledo for a third season after agreeing to terms for the 2026-27 ECHL season.

The Canton, Michigan, native stays in the Pond after spending parts of the previous two seasons with the Walleye on assignment from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. The blue-liner played in 73 games last season, skating in his AHL debut on March 7, 2026, against the Cleveland Monsters. The Walleye were off that night, allowing him to return for the following day's game and put him, along with Tanner Dickinson, as the ninth and tenth Toledo Walleye to play in all 72 games in a single season. In his first full pro season, he posted 26 points (4G, 22A), 23 penalty minutes, and a +8, prior to posting seven points (2G, 5A), a pair of fighting majors, and a +2 in 12 playoff games. When turning pro in spring of 2024-25, he tallied an assist and +1 in two games, giving him 27 points (4G, 23A) and a +9 in 74 regular season games as a Walleye.

Prior to turning pro, he played four seasons at Colorado College before spending his graduate season at Michigan State University. He put up 18 points (2G, 16A), 14 penalty minutes, and a +28 in 37 games as a Spartan, and accumulated 49 points (10G, 39A) and 73 penalty minutes in 129 games for the Tigers. Before his collegiate career, he played parts of two USHL seasons for Des Moines, adding 21 points (5G, 16A), 106 penalty minutes, and a +15 in 72 games, 46 of which he served as the Captain for in 2019-20.







ECHL Stories from July 29, 2026

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