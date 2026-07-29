Mavericks Announce Max Essiambre as Goaltending and Video Coach
Published on July 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
The Kansas City Mavericks have announced the addition of Max Essiambre as the club's Goaltending and Video Coach.
Essiambre brings extensive coaching experience across multiple levels of hockey, including the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), USPORTS, Canadian Collegiate Hockey League (CCHL), prep school hockey, and women's hockey.
Most recently, Essiambre served as the Goaltending and Video Coach for the Oshawa Generals of the OHL during the 2025-26 season. Prior to joining Oshawa, he spent two seasons with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL as the club's Goaltending and Video Coach.
His coaching experience also includes serving as a Goaltending Coach with RNS-MPHL Prep School, Assistant Goalie Coach and Video Coach with the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees, and Goaltending and Video Coach with the Hawkesbury Hawks of the CCHL. He has also held coaching positions with Hawkesbury U18 AAA and the Joliette Predators of the LHJQAAA.
Essiambre has additional experience in women's hockey, including coaching roles with Team Quebec at the U18 Women's National Championship, the Saint-Laurent Patriotes, and the Pionnières de Rimouski.
A bilingual coach fluent in both English and French, Essiambre specializes in goaltender development, video analysis, game preparation, practice planning, athlete mentorship, and building strong team cultures. Throughout his coaching career, he has developed a reputation for professionalism, leadership, communication, work ethic, and a commitment to high-performance habits.
"We are excited to welcome Max to the Kansas City Mavericks," said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "He brings an impressive amount of experience working with goaltenders and players at a number of different levels. His background in goaltending development, video, preparation, and player mentorship makes him a great fit for our organization. Max is a highly motivated, professional coach who will bring a tremendous work ethic and passion for helping our players improve every day."
Essiambre will work closely with the Mavericks' goaltenders, coaching staff, and players in all areas of goaltender development, video analysis, game preparation, and team performance.
"I'm incredibly excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the Kansas City Mavericks organization. It's an honor to be part of such a first-class organization, and I'm looking forward to getting to know everyone and contributing in any way I can to help the team succeed this season." - Max Essiambre
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