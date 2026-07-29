Walleye Ticket Plan Memberships Sell out for Third Straight Season
Published on July 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
The Toledo Walleye are pleased to announce that the club has sold out of Ticket Plan Memberships for the third consecutive season-and at the fastest rate in franchise history. Nearly 4,000 fans have joined the team's exclusive FINatics Club for the 2026-27 season.
For many fans, a Walleye Membership is about more than securing tickets. It's about guaranteeing time with family and friends, creating traditions, and ensuring they never miss the excitement of another sold-out night at the Huntington Center. As demand for Walleye hockey continues to grow, fans are choosing to lock in their favorite seats and experiences well before puck drop.
Selling out our Ticket Plan Memberships for a third consecutive season is a testament to the incredible passion and loyalty of Walleye fans," said Neil Neukam, Walleye Executive Vice President and General Manager. "The support our community continues to show our team is truly remarkable. We're grateful to our members for making the Huntington Center one of the most exciting environments in professional hockey, and we're committed to delivering another unforgettable season for all our fans.
Demand Continues Beyond Memberships
In addition to Membership Plans, Walleye group outings continue to be in high demand. Businesses looking to strengthen client relationships, organizations planning member events, and families seeking memorable experiences are already reserving their dates for the upcoming season. With the Walleye's 122-game sellout streak, waiting to make plans can mean fewer available options and less flexibility for preferred dates and seating locations. Fans and organizations are encouraged to secure their outings early to ensure they can create the experiences that matter most.
ECHL Stories from July 29, 2026
- Lions Sign Félix Paré - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Cyclones Add Rookie Forward Joe Miller for the 2026-27 Campaign - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Ticket Plan Memberships Sell out for Third Straight Season - Toledo Walleye
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Five Signings for 2026-27 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Trenton Ironhawks Introduce Hawkey as Official Team Mascot - Trenton Ironhawks
- Florida Signs Forward Mark Estapa - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Ink Rookie Forward Keegan McMullen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavericks Announce Max Essiambre as Goaltending and Video Coach - Kansas City Mavericks
- Swamp Rabbits Re-Sign Ryan O'Reilly for 2026-27 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Acquire Hunter Sansbury from Florida - Wheeling Nailers
- Nick Andrews Stays in Toledo for the 2026-27 Season - Toledo Walleye
- Everblades Acquire D'Aigle from Wheeling - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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