Walleye Ticket Plan Memberships Sell out for Third Straight Season

Published on July 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







The Toledo Walleye are pleased to announce that the club has sold out of Ticket Plan Memberships for the third consecutive season-and at the fastest rate in franchise history. Nearly 4,000 fans have joined the team's exclusive FINatics Club for the 2026-27 season.

For many fans, a Walleye Membership is about more than securing tickets. It's about guaranteeing time with family and friends, creating traditions, and ensuring they never miss the excitement of another sold-out night at the Huntington Center. As demand for Walleye hockey continues to grow, fans are choosing to lock in their favorite seats and experiences well before puck drop.

Selling out our Ticket Plan Memberships for a third consecutive season is a testament to the incredible passion and loyalty of Walleye fans," said Neil Neukam, Walleye Executive Vice President and General Manager. "The support our community continues to show our team is truly remarkable. We're grateful to our members for making the Huntington Center one of the most exciting environments in professional hockey, and we're committed to delivering another unforgettable season for all our fans.

Demand Continues Beyond Memberships

In addition to Membership Plans, Walleye group outings continue to be in high demand. Businesses looking to strengthen client relationships, organizations planning member events, and families seeking memorable experiences are already reserving their dates for the upcoming season. With the Walleye's 122-game sellout streak, waiting to make plans can mean fewer available options and less flexibility for preferred dates and seating locations. Fans and organizations are encouraged to secure their outings early to ensure they can create the experiences that matter most.







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