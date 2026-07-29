Cyclones Add Rookie Forward Joe Miller for the 2026-27 Campaign

Published on July 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that forward Joe Miller has signed for the 2026-27 season. With his signing, Miller signed his first professional deal after four seasons at Harvard University.

Miller, 23, was a sixth-round pick (180th overall) to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2020 NHL Draft. He joins the Cyclones after serving as captain of the Harvard Crimson in 2025-26. In his final collegiate season, Miller recorded six goals and six assists (12 points) in 34 games. Over the span of his four seasons, Miller was top five in points in three campaigns. He was awarded the All-Ivy Rookie of the Year award in 2022-23 and was All-Ivy First Team in 2023-24.

"Joe's playmaking ability and hockey sense will immediately stand out to Cyclones fans. He has a natural feel for creating offense, and we believe he can make the players around him better," said Head Coach Riley Weselowski. "Being selected as a captain at Harvard speaks volumes about his character and the respect he earned from his teammates. As we continue to add players who have worn letters and led successful programs, we are building the type of leadership and accountability we want in our locker room."

"Joe is hungry to develop as a professional, and his excitement about coming to Cincinnati was clear throughout the process," he added. "We have retained important players from the group that finished last season so strongly, and adding a player with Joe's skill, intelligence and leadership is another significant step as we prepare to take our team to the next level."

Before his collegiate career, Miller was a standout with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League. The Minneapolis, MN native was on the 2020-21 roster that captured the Steel's second Clark Cup title in franchise history. Throughout his two full seasons with Chicago, Miller recorded 31 goals and 55 assists (86 points) in 102 games played and served as assistant captain in his final season.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM.







ECHL Stories from July 29, 2026

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