Solar Bears Ink Rookie Forward Keegan McMullen

Published on July 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the hockey club has re-signed forward Keegan McMullen on an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2026-27 season.

McMullen, 24, rejoins the Solar Bears for his first full season in professional hockey. In nine games with Orlando during the 2025-26 season, he tallied five points (3g-2a), six penalty minutes, and a minus-1 rating.

He enjoyed a successful 2025-26 campaign at the University of Windsor (U SPORTS), where the Cambridge, Ontario native recorded 29 points (21g-8a) in 28 games, finishing third in goal scoring in all of USPORTS.

During his four years at University of Windsor, McMullen complied 80 points (45g-35a) in 105 games and was voted to Ontario University Athletics - West (OUA) First Team All-Star Team in each of the last two seasons.

Previous to his collegiate career, McMullen played three seasons of junior hockey for the Soo Greyhounds and Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In 106 games, the 6-foot, 190-pound forward tallied 32 points (11g-21a).

Solar Bears 2026 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Camaryn Baber, Tyler Bird, Aaron Luchuk, Keegan McMullen, Luciano Wilson

DEFENSEMEN: Jarod Crespo, Tony Follmer, Colton Kammerer







ECHL Stories from July 29, 2026

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