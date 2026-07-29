Oilers Bring Back Benz

Published on July 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, announced on Wednesday the return of rookie forward Ethan Benz, who spent the final portion of the 2025-26 season with the Oilers as a signing out of Union College.

Benz, 25, played 11 games with the Oilers in the 2025-26 season, scoring his first professional goal in his fifth pro game on April 4, 2026 on the road against the Rapid City Rush, 3:33 into the third period, tucking the puck off the end wall to put the Oilers up 4-2, in an eventual 6-4 win that would complete the season-sweep of the Rush (6-0).

"Ethan is a good skater and brings a lot of size, " said head coach Rob Murray. " Similar to Zachary Murray, he showed he belongs at this level. I quickly noticed just how hard he passes the puck, and he does everything on the ice with purpose. "

The Shakopee, Minnesota native totaled 4 points (1g, 3a) in those 11 games and finished last season as an Oiler with zero PIM.

Before turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 209 lbs. skater spent four seasons at Union College, recording 14 points (7g, 7a) with a +16 rating and only 16 PIM in 69 collegiate games.

Benz joins Zachary Murray (F), Jay Dickman (F), and Tyler Poulsen (F) as announced signings for the 2026-27 season.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from July 29, 2026

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