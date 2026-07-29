Marko Reifenberger Returns to Norfolk for 2026-2027 Season

Published on July 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals are proud to announce F Marko Reifenberger has re-signed for the 2026-27 season.

Reifenberger, 27, started his pro career out of Mercyhurst University, where he wore the alternate captain 'A' in his junior year and captain 'C' in his senior year, with the South Carolina Stingrays for 13 games in 2023-24, but has been with the Admirals for the previous two seasons. Since signing with Norfolk for the 2024-25 season, the Hastings, MN native has suited up in 132 regular season games, earning 13 goals and 18 assists for 31 points.

"Reifs has provided stability and leadership since he stepped foot in our dressing room," said head coach and GM Jeff Carr. "His size and skating ability will be crucial for putting pressure and backing teams up this year."

"I am thrilled to be back with the Admirals for the 26-27 season," said Reifenberger. "The Scope is one of the most exciting rinks in the ECHL, and that's because of the incredible fans. Your energy and support make every game special. I'm fired up for what's ahead and can't wait to get the season underway as we chase the Kelly Cup together. See you all at the Scope!"

The Admirals open their 2026-27 season on the road in Savannah, Georgia against the Ghost Pirates on Friday, October 16th at 7 pm. Norfolk skates at home for the first time at Scope Arena on Friday, October 23rd against the Trois Rivières Lions at 7:05 pm.

Season Tickets and Flex Plan Vouchers for the 2026-27 season are on sale now.







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