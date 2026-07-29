Everblades Acquire D'Aigle from Wheeling

Published on July 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, FL - The Florida Everblades acquired the ECHL rights to goaltender Gabriel D'Aigle from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for defenseman Hunter Sansbury.

D'Aigle, 19, is entering the first year of his entry-level deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Everblades new affiliate. The 6' 4" netminder spent the last four seasons with the QMJHL's Victoriaville Tigres, while also making his professional hockey debut with three games for the Nailers, going 1-2-0 with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. Pittsburgh drafted D'Aigle in the third round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Sansbury, 25, is entering his third season of professional hockey. He was limited to just two games for the Everblades last season due to injury.







ECHL Stories from July 29, 2026

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