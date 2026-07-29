Trenton Ironhawks Introduce Hawkey as Official Team Mascot

Published on July 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trenton Ironhawks News Release







TRENTON, NJ - JULY 29, 2026 - Trenton's newest professional team, the Trenton Ironhawks, in partnership with Capital Health, today introduced "Hawkey" as the organization's official team mascot during an employee rally at Capital Health ahead of the club's inaugural ECHL season.

"Hawkey represents the strength, courage and determination that defines our hockey team," said Bob Ohrablo, President, Trenton Ironhawks. "With a fearless approach, Hawkey embodies the hard work, resilience, and pride that have long been associated with the state of New Jersey."

"The reception we have received from fans, elected leaders and from the business community, such as Capital Health has been spectacular," added Ohrablo. "Today, we introduce an important member of our Ironhawks family, our team mascot who will lead our cheers at games and be a very visible part of our community."

Hawkey joins the Ironhawks family, bringing energy and excitement to CURE Insurance Arena while making appearances throughout Mercer County and the surrounding region.

The Ironhawks also announced that Capital Health will serve as the official presenting sponsor of Hawkey. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting the local community while creating memorable experiences for fans.

"Sports are a vital part of our communities, and joining the Ironhawks as a founding partner was an easy decision for Capital Health," said Al Maghazehe, President and CEO of Capital Health.

"Today's mascot unveiling brings us one step closer to an exciting opportunity for Mercer County families to enjoy professional ice hockey," added Maghazehe. "This investment in Trenton is one more example of revitalization efforts in our capital city, and Capital Health is proud to be a part of it."

Hawkey's appearance at Capital Health marks the first of many community appearances as the mascot begins representing the Ironhawks throughout the region.

The Ironhawks will take the ice for their home debut at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ, on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 6p.m. when they host the New Jersey Devils' affiliate, the Adirondack Thunder. Season ticket deposits are available now, while single-game ticket information is expected to be announced following Labor Day.

Stay connected all season long by following @trentonironhawks on Facebook, Instagram, X, and online at trentonironhawks.com.

The Trenton Ironhawks are proud members of the ECHL and are preparing for their inaugural season, beginning this October. The Ironhawks serve as the ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the Hamilton Hammers of the American Hockey League (AHL). The ECHL has helped develop hundreds of players, coaches, and officials who have advanced to the NHL. All Ironhawks games can be streamed on FloHockey. For more information, visit trentonironhawks.com.







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