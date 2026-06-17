Ironhawks Introduce Chuck Weber as First Head Coach

Published on June 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trenton Ironhawks News Release







The Trenton IRONHAWKS of the ECHL introduced Chuck Weber as the club's first Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations.

Weber has been guiding teams at all levels of hockey to success, including winning the ECHL Kelly Cup (with Cincinnati 2008 and 2010) and the 2008 John Brophy ECHL Coach of the Year. The 53-year-old Weber is returning to his coaching roots, Trenton, where he served as an assistant coach of the Trenton Titans under Peter Horachek (2001-02).

"We certainly had plenty of interest in the Trenton coaching position," said Bob Ohrablo, Ironhawks' President. "We selected Chuck Weber based on his experience and success at all levels of hockey, his commitment to our team's community efforts and his ability to coach young talent and provide them with an opportunity to move up."

As head coach in six ECHL seasons, Chuck has compiled a 233-167-51 record, earning the Kelly Cup playoffs in five seasons and winning the trophy twice. Weber also collected championships as coach of the IHL Orlando Solar Bears (2001) and 2015 Coventry Blaze (United Kingdom-EIHL). As an assistant coach, his D1A Great Britan team won the Goal Medal in the D1A World Championships in 2024 and 2026.

"My family and I are excited to return to Trenton where I have so many wonderful memories," said Weber. "I want to thank Bob Ohrablo and the Ironhawks organization for providing me with the opportunity to build a competitive, winning team for Trenton, Mercer County, and the surrounding region. In addition to winning on the ice, we are committed to having a strong presence throughout the community with our players and coaching staff."

"We applaud the selection of Chuck Weber as our ECHL affiliate's head coach and hockey operations director", said Chris Lamoriello, Assistant General Manager, New York Islanders. "Chuck brings a wealth of experience at many levels of the game and success, both on the ice and in the community. His commitment to his teams, players and community make him the perfect choice for the Ironhawks as they introduce professional hockey to their region."

Chuck, his wife Angie, and his 10-year-old son will relocate to the region.







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