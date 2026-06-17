Recap of 2026 Kelly Cup Finals

Published on June 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The Florida Everblades won the ECHL Kelly Cup championship on Monday defeating the Kansas City Mavericks 5-4 in double overtime at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri in Game 6 of the 2026 Kelly Cup Finals.

The Kelly Cup trophy is named for Patrick J. Kelly, who presents it each year to the postseason champion. Kelly was one of the founding fathers of the ECHL and the second inductee into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2008. Kelly served as Commissioner for the league's first eight seasons and was named Commissioner Emeritus in 1996, a title that he continues to hold. Kelly, who celebrated his 73rd season in hockey in 2025-26, coached 1,900 career games and had 935 wins. Kelly coached in the Eastern Hockey League, the Southern Hockey League and the National Hockey League where he was the only coach to ever lead the Colorado Rockies to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Celebrating its 38th season in 2025-26, the ECHL is the Premier 'AA' Hockey League and is the third-longest tenured professional hockey league behind only the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League.

The ECHL is the primary development league for the AHL and the NHL. The ECHL and the AHL are the only two minor professional hockey leagues that are recognized in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NHL and the National Hockey League Players' Association. The CBA states that any player on an NHL entry-level contract designated for assignment to a minor league must report if assigned to a team in the ECHL or the AHL. A player on an NHL entry-level contract assigned to a minor professional league other than the ECHL or the AHL is not required to report and can request reassignment to a team in the ECHL or the AHL.

Johnson wins Most Valuable Player award

Florida goaltender Cam Johnson earned the June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award as the Most Valuable Player of the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs. It is his ECHL record third postseason Most Valuable Player after previously receiving the honor in 2022 and 2023.

Johnson went 16-4 in 20 appearances with three shutouts while ranking second in the playoffs with a 1.88 goals-against average and tied for fifth with a .923 save percentage. He allowed two goals or less in 16 of his 20 appearances.

The Playoffs Most Valuable Trophy was renamed in 2019 in honor of June M. Kelly, the wife of ECHL Commissioner Emeritus Patrick J. Kelly, whom the Kelly Cup is named after. Mrs. Kelly was an integral part of the ECHL behind the scenes during her husband's tenure as Commissioner from the League's inaugural season in 1988-89 through his retirement following the 1995-96 season. Mrs. Kelly was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2024.

Johnson ties Kelly Cup record with fourth title; 10 others add to multiple titles

It was the fourth Kelly Cup title for Johnson, which ties Kyle Neuber for the most Kelly Cup championships by a player since the trophy was established in 1997.

Florida's Oliver Chau, Logan Lambdin, Cole Moberg and Jordan Sambrook each captured their third championship, while it was the second title for Zach Berzolla, Ben Brar, Oliver Cooper, Hudson Elynuik and Riese Zmolek.

There are now 77 individuals to win multiple Kelly Cup titles.

Ralph sets record with fourth title

Florida head coach Brad Ralph is one of eight coaches in ECHL history to win multiple championships, and with his fourth title, has surpassed John Brophy, a 2009 inductee into the ECHL Hall of Fame, for the most championships among coaches in league history. Brophy led Hampton Roads to Riley Cup titles in 1991 and 1992 and a Kelly Cup championship in 1998. The other six coaches to have won multiple championships are Chris McSorley, who won Riley Cup championships with Toledo in 1992 and 1993; John Marks, a 2012 ECHL Hall of Fame inductee, led Charlotte to the 1996 Riley Cup title and Greenville to the 2002 Kelly Cup championship; Mike Haviland won Kelly Cup titles with Atlantic City in 2003 and Trenton in 2005; Chuck Weber coached Kelly Cup winning teams in Cincinnati in 2008 and 2010; Steve Martinson captured Kelly Cup titles with Allen in 2015 and 2016 and Aaron Schneekloth led Colorado to Kelly Cup championships in 2017 and 2018.

Ralph is the ECHL all-time leader in career postseason games coached (188) and postseason wins (122).

Florida wins title after second place regular-season finish

Florida won the Kelly Cup after finishing second in the ECHL during the regular season. The Everblades went 49-13-10 for 108 points and captured the South Division title. Thirty of the 37 ECHL champions have finished in the top five during the regular season.

Five of six games in Finals feature capacity crowds

Games 1, 2 and 6 in Kansas City and Games 4 and 5 in Florida all welcomed standing-room only crowds. Cable Dahmer Arena (capacity 5,700) welcomed 5,704 fans for Game 1, 5,768 for Game 2 and 5,786 for Game 6, while Hertz Arena (capacity 7,094) had 7,366 fans at Game 4 and 7,356 for Game 5.

There have now been 61 all-time sell-outs in the Riley/Kelly Cup Finals, including 29 out of 46 games since 2017.

Overtime games set Finals records

Florida recorded three overtime wins in the series, picking up victories in Games 3, 4 and 6. It was the third Riley/Kelly Cup Finals series to feature three overtime games, joining 1994 and 2000. The Everblades' three overtime victories ties the most in a Finals series, joining the 2000 Peoria Rivermen.

Game 6 was decided 15:24 into double overtime, making it the second-longest game in Riley/Kelly Cup Finals history, trailing only Game 4 of the 1991 Riley Cup Finals when Hampton Roads defeated Greensboro 2-1 at 5:47 of the third overtime.

Florida's clinching victory in three of its five championships - 2012, 2024 and 2026 - has come in overtime.

Everblades are 14th Kelly Cup champion without home ice

Florida is the 14th team in 28 years to win the Kelly Cup without home-ice advantage in the Finals. The other winners are Trois-Rivières (2025), Florida (2012, 2022, 2023 and 2024), Colorado (2018), Cincinnati (2010), South Carolina (2009), Trenton (2005), Idaho (2004), Atlantic City (2003), South Carolina (2001) and Hampton Roads (1998). Overall, 17 teams have won League titles without having home-ice advantage in the Finals. Riley Cup winners without home ice are Toledo (1993), Greensboro (1990) and Carolina (1989).

The Everblades have defeated the Brabham Cup champion, awarded to the ECHL regular-season champion, in each of their last four Kelly Cup Finals victories.

Celebration at home & on road

For the 18th time in ECHL history, and the first since 2018, the decisive game in the Finals was won on the road. The other Kelly Cup winners who have clinched on the road are Colorado (2017 and 2018), Alaska (2014), Reading (2013), Alaska (2011), South Carolina (2009), Idaho (2007), Alaska (2006), Trenton (2005), Greenville (2002), Hampton Roads (1998) and South Carolina (1997). The Riley Cup was won on the road five times with Charlotte (1996), Toledo (1994), Hampton Roads (1992), Greensboro (1990) and Carolina (1989).

The 19 winners at home are Trois-Rivières (2025), Fort Wayne (2021), Newfoundland (2019), Allen (2015 and 2016), Florida (2012, 2022, 2023 and 2024), Cincinnati (2010 and 2008), Idaho (2004), Atlantic City (2003), South Carolina (2001), Peoria (2000) and Mississippi (1999), while the Riley Cup was clinched at home by Richmond (1995), Toledo (1993) and Hampton Roads (1991).

Kelly Cup championship banners in 12 states, two provinces

Twelve different states and two Canadian provinces have produced the 29 Kelly Cup champions. Florida has produced a record five champions (Florida Everblades in 2012, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026), while South Carolina has four champions (South Carolina Stingrays in 1997, 2001 and 2009 and Greenville Grrrowl in 2002). Alaska (Alaska Aces in 2006, 2011 and 2014) has produced three championships while Colorado (Colorado Eagles in 2017 and 2018), Idaho (Idaho Steelheads in 2004 and 2007), New Jersey (Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies in 2003 and Trenton Titans in 2005), Ohio (Cincinnati Cyclones in 2008 and 2010) and Texas (Allen Americans in 2015 and 2016) each have two champions. The other seven champions have been from Illinois (Peoria Rivermen - 2000), Indiana (Fort Wayne Komets - 2021), Mississippi (Mississippi Sea Wolves - 1999), Newfoundland and Labrador (Newfoundland Growlers - 2019), Pennsylvania (Reading Royals - 2013), Quebec (Trois-Rivières Lions - 2025) and Virginia (Hampton Roads Admirals - 1998).

ECHL champions from 15 states, two provinces

In the first 38 years of the ECHL, Florida (Florida Everblades in 2012, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026) has the most championships with five, while Ohio (Toledo Storm in 1993 and 1994 and Cincinnati Cyclones in 2008 and 2010), South Carolina (South Carolina Stingrays in 1997, 2001 and 2009 and Greenville in 2002) and Virginia (Hampton Roads Admirals in 1991, 1992 and 1998 and Richmond Renegades in 1995) have each produced four champions. Alaska (Alaska Aces in 2006, 2011 and 2014) and North Carolina (Carolina Thunderbirds in 1989, Greensboro Monarchs in 1990 and Charlotte Checkers in 1996) have three champions while Colorado (Colorado Eagles in 2017 and 2018), Idaho (Idaho Steelheads in 2004 and 2007), New Jersey (Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies in 2003 and Trenton Titans in 2005) and Texas (Allen Americans in 2015 and 2016) have two apiece. Illinois (Peoria Rivermen in 2000), Indiana (Fort Wayne Komets in 2021), Mississippi (Mississippi Sea Wolves in 1999), Newfoundland and Labrador (Newfoundland Growlers in 2019), Pennsylvania (Reading Royals in 2013) and Quebec (Trois-Rivières Lions in 2025) each have one winner.

Kelly Cup Finals available online for 22nd consecutive year

Every game of the Kelly Cup Finals was broadcast live on FloHockey, the Exclusive Live Streaming Partner of the ECHL. It marked the 22nd straight season that every game of the Kelly Cup Finals was available for viewing.

2026 Kelly Cup Finals

Game 1 - Florida 0 at KANSAS CITY 6

Game 2 - Florida 2 at KANSAS CITY 5

Game 3 - Kansas City 1 at FLORIDA 2 (OT)

Game 4 - Kansas City 2 at FLORIDA 3 (OT)

Game 5 - Kansas City 2 at FLORIDA 5

Game 6 - FLORIDA 5 at Kansas City 4 (2 OT)

Kelly Cup Champions

2026 - Florida defeated Kansas City, 4 games to 2

2025 - Trois-Rivières defeated Toledo, 4 games to 1

2024 - Florida defeated Kansas City, 4 games to 1

2023 - Florida defeated Idaho, 4 games to 0

2022 - Florida defeated Toledo, 4 games to 1

2021 - Fort Wayne defeated South Carolina, 3 games to 1

2020 - Playoffs were cancelled due to COVID-19

2019 - Newfoundland defeated Toledo, 4 games to 2

2018 - Colorado defeated Florida, 4 games to 3

2017 - Colorado defeated South Carolina, 4 games to 0

2016 - Allen defeated Wheeling, 4 games to 2

2015 - Allen defeated South Carolina, 4 games to 3

2014 - Alaska defeated Cincinnati, 4 games to 2

2013 - Reading defeated Stockton, 4 games to 1

2012 - Florida defeated Las Vegas, 4 games to 1

2011 - Alaska defeated Kalamazoo, 4 games to 1

2010 - Cincinnati defeated Idaho, 4 games to 1

2009 - South Carolina defeated Alaska, 4 games to 3

2008 - Cincinnati defeated Las Vegas, 4 games to 2

2007 - Idaho defeated Dayton, 4 games to 1

2006 - Alaska defeated Gwinnett, 4 games to 1

2005 - Trenton defeated Florida, 4 games to 2

2004 - Idaho defeated Florida, 4 games to 1

2003 - Atlantic City defeated Columbia, 4 games to 1

2002 - Greenville defeated Dayton, 4 games to 0

2001 - South Carolina defeated Trenton, 4 games to 1

2000 - Peoria defeated Louisiana, 4 games to 2

1999 - Mississippi defeated Richmond, 4 games to 3

1998 - Hampton Roads defeated Pensacola, 4 games to 2

1997 - South Carolina defeated Louisiana, 4 games to 1

Riley Cup Champions

1996 - Charlotte defeated Jacksonville, 4 games to 0

1995 - Richmond defeated Greensboro, 4 games to 1

1994 - Toledo defeated Raleigh, 4 games to 1

1993 - Toledo defeated Wheeling, 4 games to 2

1992 - Hampton Roads defeated Louisville, 4 games to 0

1991 - Hampton Roads defeated Greensboro, 4 games to 1

1990 - Greensboro defeated Winston-Salem, 4 games to 1

1989 - Carolina defeated Johnstown, 4 games to 3







ECHL Stories from June 16, 2026

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