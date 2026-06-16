South Carolina Stingrays Name Jesse Kallechy Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations

Published on June 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that Jesse Kallechy has been named Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, becoming the 14th head coach in franchise history.

Kallechy joins the Stingrays following three successful seasons as Head Coach of the Fort Wayne Komets, where he established himself as one of the ECHL's most respected young coaches. Most recently, he guided the Komets to a first-place finish in the Central Division during the 2025-26 season and led the club to the Western Conference Finals. The season followed a second-place finish in the division in 2024-25, highlighting his ability to build and sustain a winning culture while keeping his teams among the league's elite.

"Being named Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations of the South Carolina Stingrays is a significant responsibility," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "This franchise has a proud history and a championship tradition. As we conducted our search, we were looking for someone who could honor that legacy while helping lead us into our next chapter."

"I want to thank Rob and Todd for this opportunity for me and my family as I am honored to join the South Carolina Stingrays organization," said Kallechy. "The Stingrays have a rich history, passionate fans, and a reputation as one of the premier organizations in the ECHL. I am excited for the opportunity to work with our players, staff, and community as we pursue a Kelly Cup championship and continue building on the proud tradition of Stingrays hockey."

Prior to Fort Wayne, Kallechy was also part of three championship teams as an assistant coach, including the Florida Everblades' back-to-back Kelly Cup championships in 2022 and 2023 and the 2018 Southern Professional Hockey League's President's Cup champion Huntsville Havoc. His experience in championship environments and understanding of what it takes to compete and win were key factors in the Stingrays' decision.

"We were looking for someone who shares our deep passion for winning, has deep experience in our league with winning organizations, and has a commitment to making this team a priority," said Stingrays Owner Todd Halloran. "We believe Jesse fits this description. We are excited to welcome Jesse and his family to the Charleston area."

"Jesse's leadership, championship experience, ability to recruit top talent, vision for roster construction, and commitment to player development made him the ideal choice," said Concannon. "Throughout this process, he impressed us with his preparation, communication, and clear vision for building a championship caliber team. We are confident in his ability to lead the Stingrays as we pursue another Kelly Cup championship."

Kallechy has earned recognition as one of the top young coaches in professional hockey. He was named the Southern Professional Hockey League's Coach of the Year in 2019-20 after leading the Fayetteville Marksmen to a 31-6-9 record and a share of first place in the league standings while in his second season with Fayetteville.

In addition to his success behind the bench, Kallechy has developed a reputation as one of the game's strongest recruiters and talent evaluators. Throughout his coaching career, he has demonstrated an ability to identify players who fit his culture, attract quality talent to his organizations, and build deep, competitive rosters. His relationships throughout professional hockey, combined with his reputation for honesty, communication, and player development, have helped him earn the trust of players across North America.

Kallechy also brings familiarity with the Stingrays organization and the ECHL's South Division. Throughout his coaching career, he has competed against South Carolina and developed a strong understanding of the expectations, tradition, and standard of excellence associated with the Stingrays brand. Likewise, the Stingrays organization has closely followed Kallechy's growth and success over the years, creating a natural fit between coach and club.

The Stingrays will formally introduce Kallechy to fans and media at a later date.







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