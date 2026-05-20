Ironhawks Announce NHL Affiliation with New York Islanders

Published on May 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trenton Ironhawks News Release







Trenton's newest professional ice hockey team, the Trenton IRONHAWKS, today announced that they have reached a National Hockey League affiliation agreement with the New York Islanders. Trenton joins Hamilton (American Hockey League) as the primary minor league affiliates for the Islanders organization.

"We are excited to partner with Trenton as our new ECHL affiliate and bring professional hockey back to New Jersey's capital city," Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche said. "Trenton has a great organization, led by Bob Ohrablo, and has set a platform for our prospects to develop both on and off the ice. We've had several members of the current and past Islanders teams play games in the ECHL and look forward to continuing that trend in Trenton."

"We are proud to welcome the NY Islanders and their new AHL team in Hamilton, ONT, as part of the Ironhawks family," said Bob Ohrablo, team president. "Judging by the early support for the Ironhawks, Islanders prospects will develop in an electric atmosphere and a community that loves cheering them on."

"Oak View Group has a tremendous relationship with the New York Islanders that includes managing UBS Arena and TD Coliseum. We look forward to tapping into our successes at these properties, as well as our other Oak View Group hockey properties across North America to create the ultimate game-day experience for the IRONHAWKS players, their fans and partners here at CURE Insurance Arena," said Oak View Group's Fran Rodowicz, General Manager, CURE Insurance Arena.

"Anticipation is building across our community as we prepare for the Trenton Ironhawks' opening season," said Mercer County Executive Dan Benson. "We're thrilled that Trenton will be affiliated with the Islanders, and we're excited to welcome Islanders fans to take a short trip down the Turnpike to watch their next generation of talent developing right here at the CURE Arena."

Trenton was previously the home to Trenton Titans from 1999-2006, the Trenton Devils from 2007-2011, and then back to the Trenton Titans from 2011-2013. The club had affiliation agreements over the course of the 14 seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers (1999-2007 and 2011-2013), New Jersey Devils (2006-2011), Islanders (1999-2002 and 2005-06), and Los Angeles Kings (1999-2000). The team will play their home games at the CURE Insurance Arena.

Several Islanders prospects saw time in the ECHL last season, including forwards Cam Berg, Jesse Nurmi, Gleb Veremyev, defensemen Calle Odelius, Jesse Pulkkinen, and goalies Tristan Lennox and Henrik Tikkanen.







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