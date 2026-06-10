Ironhawks Announce Protected Roster

Published on June 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trenton Ironhawks News Release







The Trenton Ironhawks, the ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders (NHL) and Hamilton Hammers (AHL), are proud to announce our protected roster to close the 2025-26 season. The roster below features players who played on the Utah Grizzlies - the team that relocated to Trenton to become the IRONHAWKS. The roster features New Jersey born D Luke Antonacci (Skillman, NJ) and Michael Colella (Turnersville, NJ), as well as the reigning ECHL Rookie of the Year Danny Dzhaniyev, who hails from Brooklyn, NY.

PLAYER POS BIRTHPLACE NAT

Hunter Miska G MN: North Branch US

Kasimir Kaskisuo G Finland: Vantaa FIN

Jacob Mucitelli G NY: Deerfield US

Noah Ganske D MN: Bloomington US

Robbie Stucker D MN: St. Paul US

Andrew Noel D MA: Maynard US

Colby Enns D ND: Minot US

Luc Salem D CA: Los Angeles US

Mathieu Boislard D PQ: Fleurimont CAN

Aiden Hansen-Bukata D BC: Delta CAN

Josh Zinger D ALTA: Red Deer CAN

Dylan Gratton D PA: Pottstown US

Luke Antonacci D NJ: Skillman US

Ryan Taylor F MO: St. Louis US

Luke Manning F MN: Stillwater US

Henri Schreifels F CA: Agoura Hills CAN/US

Michael Colella F NJ: Turnersville US

Reed Lebster F MI: Grand Rapids US

Daniyal Dzhaniyev F NY: Brooklyn US

Nicholas Niemo F VT: Middlebury US

Marek Hejduk F CO: Parker US / CZE

Ryan Rosborough F ONT: Mount Brydges CAN

Cy LeClerc F NH: Brentwood US

Tyler Gratton F PA: Pottstown US

Stepan Timofeyev F Russia: St. Petersburg RUS / US

Yaroslav Yevdokimov F Russia: Chelyabinsk RUS/KAZ

Mick Messner F WI: Madison US







ECHL Stories from June 10, 2026

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