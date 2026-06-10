Ironhawks Announce Protected Roster
Published on June 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trenton Ironhawks News Release
The Trenton Ironhawks, the ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders (NHL) and Hamilton Hammers (AHL), are proud to announce our protected roster to close the 2025-26 season. The roster below features players who played on the Utah Grizzlies - the team that relocated to Trenton to become the IRONHAWKS. The roster features New Jersey born D Luke Antonacci (Skillman, NJ) and Michael Colella (Turnersville, NJ), as well as the reigning ECHL Rookie of the Year Danny Dzhaniyev, who hails from Brooklyn, NY.
PLAYER POS BIRTHPLACE NAT
Hunter Miska G MN: North Branch US
Kasimir Kaskisuo G Finland: Vantaa FIN
Jacob Mucitelli G NY: Deerfield US
Noah Ganske D MN: Bloomington US
Robbie Stucker D MN: St. Paul US
Andrew Noel D MA: Maynard US
Colby Enns D ND: Minot US
Luc Salem D CA: Los Angeles US
Mathieu Boislard D PQ: Fleurimont CAN
Aiden Hansen-Bukata D BC: Delta CAN
Josh Zinger D ALTA: Red Deer CAN
Dylan Gratton D PA: Pottstown US
Luke Antonacci D NJ: Skillman US
Ryan Taylor F MO: St. Louis US
Luke Manning F MN: Stillwater US
Henri Schreifels F CA: Agoura Hills CAN/US
Michael Colella F NJ: Turnersville US
Reed Lebster F MI: Grand Rapids US
Daniyal Dzhaniyev F NY: Brooklyn US
Nicholas Niemo F VT: Middlebury US
Marek Hejduk F CO: Parker US / CZE
Ryan Rosborough F ONT: Mount Brydges CAN
Cy LeClerc F NH: Brentwood US
Tyler Gratton F PA: Pottstown US
Stepan Timofeyev F Russia: St. Petersburg RUS / US
Yaroslav Yevdokimov F Russia: Chelyabinsk RUS/KAZ
Mick Messner F WI: Madison US
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