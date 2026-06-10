ECHL Transactions - June 10
Published on June 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, June 10, 2026:
Florida:
Add Reid Duke, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Sean Allen, D Placed on Reserve
Add Gianfranco Cassaro, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jesse Lansdell, F Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Casey Carreau, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Lucas Sowder, F Placed on Reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from June 10, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - June 10 - ECHL
- Crnkovic Selected as Finalist for Wichita Pro Athlete of the Year - Wichita Thunder
- Gargoyles Join Stanley Cup Excitement, Host Hundreds at Watch Party Tailgates - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Ironhawks Announce Protected Roster - Trenton Ironhawks
- Blades Return Home for Crucial Game 3 in Kelly Cup Finals - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Kelly Cup Playoff Update - ECHL
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