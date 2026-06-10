ECHL Transactions - June 10

Published on June 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, June 10, 2026:

Florida:

Add Reid Duke, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Sean Allen, D Placed on Reserve

Add Gianfranco Cassaro, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jesse Lansdell, F Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Casey Carreau, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Lucas Sowder, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from June 10, 2026

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