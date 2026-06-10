Blades Return Home for Crucial Game 3 in Kelly Cup Finals

Published on June 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, FLA. - The Florida Everblades return to Hertz Arena tonight at 7:30 p.m., looking to cut into a 2-0 series deficit as the Kelly Cup Finals shift to Southwest Florida for Game 3 against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Kansas City protected home ice through the opening two games of the championship series, taking both contests at Cable Dahmer Arena to grab an early advantage. Now, the series moves to Hertz Arena, where the Everblades will look to use home-ice energy to spark a turnaround.

After defeating the Everblades 5-2 in Game 2 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena, the Mavericks hold a series advantage. Despite Florida tying the game 1-1 on a Carson Gicewicz power-play goal in the first period, the Mavericks took control with four unanswered goals in the second frame. Jesse Lansdell scored early in the third period, and the Everblades generated sustained pressure late, but were unable to overcome the deficit.

Florida built much of its postseason success on fast starts, while Kansas City has capitalized on offensive opportunities and limited mistakes through the first two games of the Finals. Blades will now want to capitalize on that on home ice and cut into Kansas City's lead.

Tonight marks the first Kelly Cup Finals game at Hertz Arena this season, giving Everblades fans their first opportunity to witness the championship series in person. A strong home crowd could provide a significant boost as Florida looks to put pressure back on the Mavericks.

Tonight, puck drop for Game 3 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The series is now in Estero for Games 3, 4, and potentially 5; the Everblades have an opportunity to swing momentum in front of their home fans.







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