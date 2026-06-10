Gargoyles Join Stanley Cup Excitement, Host Hundreds at Watch Party Tailgates

Published on June 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Eastern Conference Champion Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Western Conference Champion Chicago Wolves, joined the Stanley Cup Final excitement by hosting watch parties and tailgates for Games 3 and 4 while the Hurricanes traveled to Las Vegas collectively welcoming over 500 fans.

Through four games, the Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are tied 2-2 in their chase for sports' greatest trophy.

On Saturday, the Gargoyles partnered with Kickback Jack's New Garden location to cheer on the Canes as they erased a four-goal third-period deficit to force overtime. Tuesday night, the Gargoyles brought the tailgate to Oden Brewing, as Carolina evened the series with a thrilling 5-3 victory.

The Gargoyles tailgates featured the team's inflatable slapshot cage, giving fans the chance to test their hockey skills or try the game for the first time, along with cornhole boards, pong tables, hot dogs, and outstanding community support.

Tuesday's Hurricanes win guaranteed a sixth game in the Stanley Cup Final. Game 5 returns to Raleigh on Thursday night at 8 p.m., while Game 6 will be played in Las Vegas on Sunday night at 8 p.m.

Stay tuned for more updates on the next Gargoyles Stanley Cup Final watch party!







ECHL Stories from June 10, 2026

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