ECHL Kelly Cup Playoff Update

Published on June 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







We're in the midst of the Kelly Cup Final, and after 2 games, the leagues best regular season team - Kansas City - leads the Florida Everblades 2-0. The Mavericks hosted the first 2 of the 2-3-2 series, and the series now shifts back to South Florida for games 3, 4 and 5. ECHL veteran G Cam Johnson still holds an impressive 1.88 GAA average - good for second in the playoffs - though KC has outscored Florida 11 - 2 in the first 2 games. The Mavericks' F Jack Randl (4g, 12a) and D Marcus Crawford (2g, 10a) lead the Brabham cup winners on the stat sheet.

Kansas City leads series 2-0

Game 1 - Florida 0 at KANSAS CITY 6

Game 2 - Florida 2 at KANSAS CITY 5

Game 3 - Wednesday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 4 - Friday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 5 - Saturday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, June 15 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, June 17 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)

Follow all of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoff Action on FloSports, and keep up to date with scores, series results and more at ECHL.com!







ECHL Stories from June 10, 2026

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