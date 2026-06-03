ECHL Kelly Cup Playoff Update

Published on June 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trenton Ironhawks News Release







The Kelly Cup Final is now set as the last of the Conference Finals ended last night, before we preview the final, let's see how things played out:

Western Conference Final

Kansas City Mavericks (1) vs Fort Wayne Komets (1)

Fort Wayne made the Mavericks sweat in their Western Conference final series, after the teams split the first 2 and KC rushed out to a 3-1 series lead. The Komets bounced back in game 5 to win at home, before the series returned to KC - and saw Fort Wayne tie the game late and force overtime! Ultimately, the Brabham Cup Winners won the game in OT and secured their place in the Kelly Cup Final, the second time in 3 seasons for Kansas City. The Komets finished with 4 players in the top 5 overall scoring, led by Austin Magera with 22 points (8g, 14a)

Game 1 - Fort Wayne 1 at KANSAS CITY 5

Game 2 - FORT WAYNE 4 at Kansas City 3

Game 3 - KANSAS CITY 6 at Fort Wayne 4

Game 4 - KANSAS CITY 4 at Fort Wayne 2

Game 5 - Kansas City 1 at FORT WAYNE 4

Game 6 - Fort Wayne 3 at KANSAS CITY 4 (OT)

Eastern Conference

Florida Everblades vs. Wheeling Nailers

The Everblades needed just 4 games to defeat Wheeling, with the Nailers' one win coming at home in OT. Despite a few high scoring matches, both Taylor Gauthier (WHL) and Cam Johnson (FLA) both were top performers in the playoffs, with Johnson holding a 1.35 GAA through 14 games.

Game 1 - Wheeling 1 at FLORIDA 2

Game 2 - Wheeling 0 at FLORIDA 1

Game 3 - FLORIDA 5 at Wheeling 2

Game 4 - Florida 2 at WHEELING 3 (OT)

Game 5 - FLORIDA 6 at Wheeling 1

Kelly Cup Final

Florida Everblades (1) vs Kansas City Mavericks (1)

In a rematch of the 2024 Kelly Cup Final, the Florida Everblades and Kansas City Mavericks will face off in a best of 7 series for the trophy. The Everblades are playing in their 4th Kelly Cup Final in the last 5 years - the last time besting KC 4 games to 1. The series will be played in a 2-3-2 format, with Kansas City holding home ice advantage.

Game 1 - Friday, June 5 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City

Game 2 - Saturday, June 6 at 6:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City

Game 3 - Wednesday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 4 - Friday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 5 - Saturday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, June 15 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, June 17 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)

Follow all of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoff Action on FloSports, and keep up to date with scores, series results and more at ECHL.com!







ECHL Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.