New Mexico Goatheads Announce $100,000 Investment into McDermott Athletic Center

Published on June 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

New Mexico Goatheads News Release







The New Mexico Goatheads and McDermott Athletic Center have announced a partnership that will make the McDermott Athletic Center the official practice facility of the Goatheads ahead of the team's inaugural ECHL season.

As part of the partnership, the Goatheads will support significant improvements to the hockey side of the facility, including upgrades to hockey locker rooms and surrounding public areas, as well as a complete rebuild of the rink's ice surface. The improvements are designed to benefit both the Goatheads and the hundreds of local athletes and families who utilize the facility each year.

The McDermott Athletic Center serves as the primary home for hockey in Rio Rancho, hosting youth hockey programs, adult leagues, learn-to-skate classes, figure skating, tournaments, and community events throughout the year. Through this partnership, the facility will continue serving local athletes and families while also becoming the daily training home of the New Mexico Goatheads.

"As we prepare for our inaugural season, we believe it's important to invest not only in our organization, but in the future of hockey in Rio Rancho," said New Mexico Goatheads General Manager Jared Johnson. "The McDermott Athletic Center plays an important role in our community and serves athletes of all ages. We're excited to call the MAC our practice home and work together on improvements that will benefit everyone who uses the facility."

The project will enhance hockey-specific spaces throughout the facility, creating an improved experience for players, coaches, officials, and visitors. The complete ice rebuild will also provide better ice quality and playing conditions for everyone who takes the ice, from youth hockey players and figure skaters to adult league participants and future Goatheads players.

"It's been amazing to see the Goatheads and their leadership team make the residents of Rio Rancho such a priority. Their investment into the facility, and the community as a whole, is already being felt," said McDermott Athletic Center Owner Mike McDermott. "We are excited about this partnership and what it means for the future of hockey in our city."

The partnership reflects the Goatheads' commitment to supporting hockey at all levels throughout the community. By establishing their practice home at the MAC and helping enhance the facility, the organization is investing in the continued growth of hockey in Rio Rancho for years to come.

Work on the improvements is expected to begin this summer, with updates to be shared as the project progresses.







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