Seth Fyten Re-Signs with Rush

Published on July 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Wednesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, Seth Fyten has re-signed with the Rush for the 2026-27 season.

Fyten, 25, spent the entirety of last season with the Rush following a preseason trade from the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Fyten recorded 18 points (8g+10a) in 51 games with a plus-7 rating as a rookie.

"I am super excited to be coming back to Rapid City for the upcoming season," said Fyten. "I can't wait to get back with the team this fall and meet some new faces. We really appreciate the support we get from the community and our fanbase, and I can't wait to be back in front of our fans this fall. See you in October!"

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound physical forward saved his best hockey for the final month of play: Fyten finished the year with eight points (4g+4a) over his last 11 games.

"We are thrilled to have Seth back," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He was a tremendous part of our team last year, proving to be an elite asset on the penalty kill and the forecheck. His speed and tenacity are infectious, and he makes the players around him better."

Prior to joining the Rush, Fyten turned pro in April of 2025 and skated in six games with Savannah, scoring one goal. The Calgary native played in 126 games over five collegiate seasons at Bowling Green State University in Ohio.

The Rush have announced the following player signings:

Forwards (6): Ryan Wagner, Logan Nelson, Rasmus Ekström, Cole Tymkin, Kenny Belanger Jr., Seth Fyten

Defensemen (1): Eric Parker

2026-27 Rapid City Rush season tickets and mini plans are on sale now! You can score the best deals on tickets and take advantage of exclusive perks, including season ticket holder-only events and discounts at the team store. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from July 29, 2026

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