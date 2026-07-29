Swamp Rabbits Re-Sign Ryan O'Reilly for 2026-27

Published on July 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that the team has re-signed second-year forward Ryan O'Reilly for the 2026-27 ECHL Season.

O'Reilly, the eighth player announced, joins newcomers Blake Bennett, Trevor Janicke, and Cade McNelly, and returners Jake Murray, Jack Brackett, Josh Zary, and Neil Shea.

O'Reilly played the entirety of his first professional season with the Swamp Rabbits last year. The 6'3", 220-pound forward finished with 24 points, split evenly between a dozen goals and assists, while being one of only three "iron men" on the roster to play in all 72 games. O'Reilly's dozen goals were tied for fifth-most on the team, and his 24 points were fourth-most of all Swamp Rabbits rookies.

"I love the city of Greenville. The fans and partners are awesome, the community is great, and our ownership and leadership is top notch. Beyond returning for the city, I'm coming back for what we have in the locker room. The staff, coaching, and front office are first-class, and once you get to the players, the core we have is special. How we're building this offseason is exciting and makes it an easy decision to come back," O'Reilly said of coming back to the Swamp Rabbits. "There was a lot of learning last year. It took me a bit to figure out the league, the depth, and where my game fit in well for the team. I learned with every game, especially from the older guys on how to take care of your body, which allowed me to play the entire season. I loved being in the lineup every single night, regardless of what I could've battled, wanting to be out there with my teammates every game possible.

"Going into year two, I think we're going to be high skill, high pace, and also just bigger across the board," O'Reilly continued. "My biggest focuses this offseason are speed and physicality. Speed kills, regardless of what level you're playing, and considering we'll have lots of that, I want to continue to support with my feet and be able to move efficiently. On the physical side, after I figured out where my game fit in, I was picking up more goals, specifically in front of the net. I want to build on that and feel I have a great mentality of where my game was at towards the end of the season, so I want to pick up from there and hit the ground running in October."

"Our offseason continues to build with quality signings as we approach October. I'm happy to have Ryan back, especially coming off of a strong rookie campaign," Chad Costello, Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/GM said of O'Reilly's return. "To be an 'iron man' in this league, let alone as a rookie and in the South Division, is a monumental accomplishment, especially considering the physical element Riles brings to our team. He's a stalwart net-front presence, finishes his checks, and takes phenomenal care of his body, never missing time despite the grind. This season, I'm looking for Ryan to bring even more grit to help compliment our speed and the offense we're bringing in. If he elevates his net-front game, he'll be a consistent offensive threat throughout the course of the entire season."

From Southlake, TX, O'Reilly, 26, turned professional towards the end of the 2024-25 ECHL Season with the Orlando Solar Bears, earning his first pro goal in six contests. His leap to the pro ranks came following five NCAA seasons with Arizona State University and Providence College, leading the latter to the 2025 NCAA Tournament. O'Reilly completed his college career with 64 points, evenly split between 32 goals and assists, in 153 games between both institutions. Prior to pursuing college hockey, he played four USHL seasons with the Madison Capitols, Fargo Force, and Green Bay Gamblers, finishing with 98 points in 152 games. In 2018, he garnered USHL All-Rookie Second Team recognition and was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the NHL Draft (4th Rd/#98).







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