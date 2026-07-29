Nailers Acquire Hunter Sansbury from Florida

Published on July 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Defenseman Hunter Sansbury with the Florida Everblades

(Wheeling Nailers) Defenseman Hunter Sansbury with the Florida Everblades(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers have announced a trade, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has acquired defenseman Hunter Sansbury from the Florida Everblades in exchange for the ECHL rights to goaltender Gabriel D'Aigle.

Sansbury, 25, has appeared in 11 career games with the Everblades, as he began his professional career late in the 2024-25 season. Prior to turning pro, Hunter played four years of college hockey at Sacred Heart University, where he served as the team captain during his junior and senior seasons. The Lomita, California native finished second among defensemen in scoring for the Pioneers during his sophomore, junior, and senior campaigns. Over the course of his four years at Sacred Heart, Sansbury accumulated 18 goals, 46 assists, and 64 points, while playing in 148 of 149 possible games. Hunter's best collegiate season came in 2024-25, when he posted 21 points and a +12 rating in 39 games, while helping the Pioneers to their first Atlantic Hockey playoff series win since 2018. Sansbury signed an ECHL contract with Florida prior to the trade, so he becomes the second player under contract with the Nailers this offseason.

D'Aigle, 19, began his professional career this past spring, when the Nailers signed him to an ECHL contract. Gabriel went 1-2-0 with a 2.63 goals against average and a .925 save percentage in three regular season starts, which included a 38-save effort in his first career win on April 12th at Reading. The netminder also appeared in one postseason contest during the North Division Final Series against the Maine Mariners. Prior to turning pro, the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec native played four seasons of junior hockey with the QMJHL's Victoriaville Tigres. D'Aigle went 56-66-7 with a 3.94 goals against average and an .892 save percentage in 140 games for the Tigres. Gabriel was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, and 2026-27 will be the first season on his three-year NHL entry-level contract with Pittsburgh, who is now the NHL affiliate for the Everblades.

Hunter Sansbury and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2026-27 season in Indy on Friday, October 16th. The first home game is Saturday, October 24th against the Toledo Walleye. For information about season tickets, group tickets, ticket packages, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL or visit wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from July 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.