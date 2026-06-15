Kelly Cup Finals hockey is back in Kansas City

Published on June 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







The Mavericks return to Cable Dahmer Arena for Game 6 on Monday at 7:05 PM, with a potential Game 7 on Wednesday at 7:05 PM. These are the biggest home games of the season, and the atmosphere is going to be electric.

This team has battled all year to earn home ice, and now it's time for Mavs Nation to make its impact.

The energy inside the arena will be unmatched. Every seat, every voice, and every fan will help create the home-ice advantage that has fueled this team all season long!

If you've been waiting to experience Kelly Cup Finals hockey in Kansas City, now is the time. Tickets are moving fast, and you won't want to miss the opportunity to be part of these unforgettable moments.

Let's pack the barn and show the hockey world what Kansas City is all about. #UnfinishedBusiness







ECHL Stories from June 14, 2026

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