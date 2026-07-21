Nolan Walker Makes his Return to the Mavericks

Published on July 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced the signing of forward Nolan Walker.

Walker, 27, returns to the Mavericks after a stellar season in Europe in 2024-25, which earned him an American Hockey League contract with the Abbotsford Canucks throughout the 2025-26 season. Walker was a key member of the Mavericks 2023-24 squad, recording 68 points in 71 games, finishing among the team's top five in both goals and points while helping lead Kansas City to its first Kelly Cup Finals appearance in franchise history. That season, the Mavericks also set an ECHL record with 29 road victories.

Following the historic campaign, Walker headed overseas to Sweden, suiting up for IK Oskarshamn. He appeared in 49 games during the 2024-25 season, recording 34 points and finishing among the team's top five leaders in goals, assists, and points.

Walker returned to North America ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, under contract with the Abbotsford Canucks but playing most of the season for the Kalamazoo Wings. Walker registered 52 points in 69 games for the Wings, ranking third on the squad in points while recording 11 multi-point games and 12 separate point streaks.

Walker now returns to Kansas City, bringing his smooth skating and playmaking ability in hopes of helping the Mavericks capture a fourth consecutive Mountain Division championship.

Full and half-season tickets are available now by calling 816-252-7825, with single-game tickets going on sale Monday, August 17. Be sure to catch Nolan Walker and the rest of the Mavericks in 87 days, beginning with the home opener on Friday, October 16.







ECHL Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.