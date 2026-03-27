Blades Continue Series against Savannah

Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Sam Stange (center) in the faceoff circle

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Sam Stange (center) in the faceoff circle(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades continue their three-game set against the Savannah Ghost Pirates tonight when the puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Florida's offense remained red hot Wednesday night to open the series posting a convincing 7-3 victory over Savannah. The Everblades have outscored their opponents 16-5 over their last two games and have chased the opposing netminder in each.

The Blades wasted little time opening the scoring in the series opener striking 3:07 into the contest thanks to Jesse Lansdell. Oliver Chau and Reid Duke added goals of their own in a dominant first period that saw Florida outshoot the Ghost Pirates 17-3. The Everblades dominant opening 20 minutes was pivotal in Wednesday's win as it was just a 4-3 games over the final two periods.

In total, 12 different skaters recorded a point including six multi-point performances. Craig Needham led the way with a pair of goals for Florida and now leads the team with 22 on the season while Chau tallied a goal and two assists.

Entering action, six different Blades are carrying a point streak led by Sam Stange who has six points over his last two games (4g-2a) while Fizer, Chau, and Elynuik have points in three-straight games.

Brad Ralph's group has dominated the season series in Estero taking all three matchups outscoring the Ghost Pirates 18-7 in those meetings and own a 6-2 record in eight meetings overall in the season series.

Following tonight's meeting the two sides will close out the series Saturday for Affiliation Night with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

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