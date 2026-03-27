Blades Continue Series against Savannah
Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades continue their three-game set against the Savannah Ghost Pirates tonight when the puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Florida's offense remained red hot Wednesday night to open the series posting a convincing 7-3 victory over Savannah. The Everblades have outscored their opponents 16-5 over their last two games and have chased the opposing netminder in each.
The Blades wasted little time opening the scoring in the series opener striking 3:07 into the contest thanks to Jesse Lansdell. Oliver Chau and Reid Duke added goals of their own in a dominant first period that saw Florida outshoot the Ghost Pirates 17-3. The Everblades dominant opening 20 minutes was pivotal in Wednesday's win as it was just a 4-3 games over the final two periods.
In total, 12 different skaters recorded a point including six multi-point performances. Craig Needham led the way with a pair of goals for Florida and now leads the team with 22 on the season while Chau tallied a goal and two assists.
Entering action, six different Blades are carrying a point streak led by Sam Stange who has six points over his last two games (4g-2a) while Fizer, Chau, and Elynuik have points in three-straight games.
Brad Ralph's group has dominated the season series in Estero taking all three matchups outscoring the Ghost Pirates 18-7 in those meetings and own a 6-2 record in eight meetings overall in the season series.
Following tonight's meeting the two sides will close out the series Saturday for Affiliation Night with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.
Images from this story
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Florida Everblades forward Sam Stange (center) in the faceoff circle
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