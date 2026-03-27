Grizzlies Fall 6-2 on Thursday Night at Maverik Center

Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies fall 6-2 to the Allen Americans on a Thursday night at Maverik Center.

Allen got a first period goal from Colby McAuley 1:51 into the contest. Colton Hargrove extended Allen's lead to 2-0 as he scored 18:05 into the second period.

Sam Sedley scored a power play goal 5:48 into the third period to make it a 3-0 game. Allen's Harrison Blaisdell scored on a power play 9:06 in. The Americans made it a 5-0 contest as Andre Anania got his 6th of the year on a delayed penalty 11:38 in. Utah got on the board as Luke Manning fired a quick shot past Allen goaltender Jackson Parsons 14:46 in. Blaisdell scored his second goal of the night and 25th of the season 18:52 in to give Allen a 6-1 lead. Reed Lebster completed the scoring for Utah as he got his 31st of the campaign 19:57 in.

Allen goaltender Jackson Parsons saved 23 of 25 as his record goes to 10-9-1 on the season. Utah's Hunter Miska stopped 33 of 39. Allen was 2 for 7 on the power play, Utah was 1 for 3.

Lebster and Manning each led Utah with 4 shots on goal.

The homestand continues on Sunday at 3:10 pm as Utah plays Allen for the 10th and final time this season. Utah is 3-5-1 vs Allen this year. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars.

1. Colby McAuley (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 2 shots.

2. Colton Hargrove (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 8 shots.

3. Jackson Parsons (Allen) - 23 of 25 saves.







ECHL Stories from March 27, 2026

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