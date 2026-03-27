Defenseman Aidan Fulp Returns to Icemen from AHL Rochester

Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that defensemen Aidan Fulp has been reassigned to the Icemen from Rochester.

Fulp, 25, returns to Jacksonville where he has recorded 17 points (3g, 14a) in 22 games played this season. Fulp was named the Icemen's representative for the 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic in January, but was called up to the AHL shortly before the game. Fulp has logged two assists in 13 games played with Rochester this season.

Prior to this season, Fulp played the past two years with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders. Prior to beginning his professional career, the 6-3, 210-pound blue liner played three collegiate seasons at Western Michigan University 2020-2023. A resident of Westfield, Indiana, Fulp totaled 37 points in 97 appearances with the Broncos during his college career.

The Icemen's next game is set for Saturday at 7:10 p.m. against the Atlanta Gladiators. The Icemen are back at home on April 2, 3, 4 against the Florida Everblades

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or by contacting the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from March 27, 2026

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