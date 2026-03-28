Fuel Defeat Walleye in Three Round Shootout

Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







TOLEDO- The Indy Fuel headed to Toledo on Saturday to take on the Toledo Walleye during a crucial weekend for the Central division standings. After an overturned goal kept the game tied through regulation, the Fuel claimed a 3-2 shootout win.

1ST PERIOD

Both teams played with tight defense to start the period, however it was the Walleye that drew first blood. Brandon Hawkins scored his 28th goal of the season unassisted, a little over five minutes into the first.

After the first Toledo goal, both teams had good opportunities but the goaltenders were squared away.

With 1:56 left in the period, Owen Robinson capitalized on a loose rebound from Matt Jurusik in Toledo's goal, tying the game at 1-1. Cody Laskosky had the solo assist on the goal.

Indy narrowly outshot Toledo 10-9, and there were no penalties in that period.

2ND PERIOD

A chippy start to the frame led to a penalty-filled period. Michael Marchesan sat for tripping just 4:31 into the second. The Fuel were able to keep the game tied.

Just four minutes later, Indy got their first power play of the game as Jadon Joseph and Sam Craggs went in the box for roughing. Toledo's Kruse got an interference penalty which gave the Fuel the man-advantage.

Indy gained momentum, but got sent back on the penalty kill as Nick Grima was given a minor penalty for cross-checking. Sam Craggs capitalized on the power play and Toledo regained the lead. Kruse and Lewandowski earned the assists.

Toledo outshot Indy 23-15 and outscored them 2-1 in the second period.

3RD PERIOD

In his professional debut, Marcus Joughin scored his first professional goal. He was assisted by Laskosky and Trevor Zins.

However just 40 seconds later, Toledo retook the lead with a goal by Colin Swoyer. After a review it was called no goal.

Indy had another opportunity on the power play as Garrett Van Wyhe was assessed a two-minute minor for tripping. They were unsuccessful and went 0/2 on the power play.

Immediately after Toledo's penalty expired, they were sent to the power play as Marchesan went to the box for tripping for the second time in the contest. The Fuel killed off the power play and the clock expired for regulation.

Toledo outshot Indy 35-27 to wrap up regulation.

OVERTIME

Indy maintained possession for the first chunk of overtime until Jesse Tucker took a penalty behind the play for hooking. However, the Fuel successfully killed off the overtime penalty.

The Fuel had four shots on goal during overtime, while Toledo had nine, bringing their total to 44, a season high of shots against for Mitchell Weeks.

Neither team scored a goal in the seven-minute overtime period, so the two teams headed to a shootout. Heading into the shootout, Indy was 4-1 in shootouts as opposed to Toledo's 1-4.

In three rounds, the Fuel's Eric Martin and Owen Robinson scored while only Toledo's Garrett Van Wyhe scored, giving Indy the important 3-2 shootout win, and preventing Toledo from clinching a playoff spot against them.







ECHL Stories from March 27, 2026

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