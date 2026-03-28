South Carolina Edges Idaho, 2-1, in Overtime

Published on March 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







BOISE, ID - After seeing a one-goal lead slip late in the third period, Simon Pinard tapped home a rebound just 36 seconds into overtime to push the South Carolina Stingrays past the Idaho Steelheads, 2-1, on Friday evening at Idaho Central Arena.

Neither side found an opener in the first period, and in the second, both clubs special teams were put to work.

South Carolina (41-20-1-2) started the middle frame on the penalty kill for the first 1:35 before having four consecutive chances on the power play, coming up empty across the opportunities. Idaho (38-19-6-1) goaltender Ben Kraws and Stingrays netminder Ty Taylor were sharp, keeping the game scoreless until the final minutes of the second period.

While on their third kill of the frame, the Stingrays broke through while shorthanded. Stan Cooley forced a turnover at the top of the defensive zone, poked the puck down into the attacking end and lifted a backhanded shot over the shoulder of Kraws with 1:35 left in the period, giving South Carolina a 1-0 lead heading to the third.

Across the third period, Idaho pressured in search of an equalizer. After multiple chances over the first 14 minutes of the frame, the Steelheads finally broke through. Liam Malmquist poked home a rebound, tying the game at one with 5:19 remaining. Neither side found a winner in regulation, as the Stingrays went to overtime for the 11th time this year.

It did not take long for South Carolina to find the game-winner. D.J King snapped a shot from the near circle that popped off of Kraws at the top of the crease where Simon Pinard punched home the game-winning goal just 36 seconds into overtime, lifting South Carolina over Idaho, 2-1.

The overtime win for the Stingrays was their eighth this season. Taylor earned his seventh victory of the year saving 23 of 24 shots. With his goal in overtime, Pinard has eight game-winning goals, tied for the second most in the ECHL.

South Carolina and Idaho finish the three-game series on Saturday evening. Puck drop is slated for 9:10 p.m. EDT from the Idaho Central Arena.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, April 4, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Rock the Retro Night, presented by IBEW Local 776, at 6:05 p.m.







ECHL Stories from March 27, 2026

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