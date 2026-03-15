Kansas City Completes Season Series with 8-1 Win against Tahoe
Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell to the Kansas City Mavericks to conclude St Patty's Weekend by a score of 8-1.
In the first period, Kansas City got off to a hot start, as they found goals from Jackson Berezowski, David Cotton, and Landon McCallum to take a 3-0 lead into the locker room.
In the second, the Mavericks continued their momentum as they added on to their lead with goals from Casey Carreau and Bobo Carpenter to go up 5-0 after the first two frames.
In the final frame, Devon Paliani got Tahoe on the board with his team-leading 27th goal of the season to make it 5-1, but Kansas City would add three more goals of their own thanks to Carpenter, Hudson Wilson, and Justin Janicke, as the Mavericks took home an 8-1 victory.
The Knight Monsters are back in action on the road next Friday, March 20, as they take on the Toledo Walleye. Puck drop is set for 4:15 pm PT, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 4:05 pm PT.
The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, March 27, 2026, to take on the Rapid City Rush at Tahoe Blue Event Center for the Marvel Knight. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com
#DareToDescend
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