K-Wings Fall to Fuel in Green Ice Sellout Saturday

Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (26-25-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, had a strong first period but could not find the scoresheet in the final 40 minutes, falling to the Indy Fuel (28-20-8-1) Saturday at Wings Event Center, 3-2.

Griffin Ness (8) started the scoring in the Green Ice classic, firing the puck five-hole from the right circle at the 2:32 mark of the first period. On the play, Evan Dougherty laid a massive hit, freeing up the puck in the neutral zone and allowing Ness to rush in for the unassisted goal.

The Fuel then took advantage of a power-play opportunity, scoring a goal at the 8:32 mark.

Nolan Walker (16) quickly regained the lead for the K-Wings with a top-shelf snipe at the 9:12 mark. On the goal, Andre Ghantous (17) intercepted a pass near the defensive zone blue line and rushed forward before backhanding a pass behind him to Walker for the high-slot snipe.

Indy scored the only goals of the second and third periods at the 4:34 and 15:46 marks, respectively, to finalize a 3-2 score.

Aku Koskenvuo (4-8-0-0) was stout in net, making 26 saves. The K-Wings went 2-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-3 on the power play.

Next up, Kalamazoo remains at home for the first of a three-game homestand next weekend. March into the weekend with $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, on Friday, Mar. 20 at 7:00 p.m. EDT at Wings Event Center! Enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs (*until 8 p.m.) while the K-Wings bring the heat on the ice to welcome the Rapid City Rush. Great hockey, great vibes, and great deals - what more could you want?







ECHL Stories from March 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.