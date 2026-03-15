K-Wings Fall to Fuel in Green Ice Sellout Saturday
Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (26-25-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, had a strong first period but could not find the scoresheet in the final 40 minutes, falling to the Indy Fuel (28-20-8-1) Saturday at Wings Event Center, 3-2.
Griffin Ness (8) started the scoring in the Green Ice classic, firing the puck five-hole from the right circle at the 2:32 mark of the first period. On the play, Evan Dougherty laid a massive hit, freeing up the puck in the neutral zone and allowing Ness to rush in for the unassisted goal.
The Fuel then took advantage of a power-play opportunity, scoring a goal at the 8:32 mark.
Nolan Walker (16) quickly regained the lead for the K-Wings with a top-shelf snipe at the 9:12 mark. On the goal, Andre Ghantous (17) intercepted a pass near the defensive zone blue line and rushed forward before backhanding a pass behind him to Walker for the high-slot snipe.
Indy scored the only goals of the second and third periods at the 4:34 and 15:46 marks, respectively, to finalize a 3-2 score.
Aku Koskenvuo (4-8-0-0) was stout in net, making 26 saves. The K-Wings went 2-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-3 on the power play.
Next up, Kalamazoo remains at home for the first of a three-game homestand next weekend. March into the weekend with $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, on Friday, Mar. 20 at 7:00 p.m. EDT at Wings Event Center! Enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs (*until 8 p.m.) while the K-Wings bring the heat on the ice to welcome the Rapid City Rush. Great hockey, great vibes, and great deals - what more could you want?
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