K-Wings Thump Bison, 6-2, Friday
Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Kalamazoo Wings (26-24-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, rode incredible goaltending and an electric offensive showing in a great team win over the Bloomington Bison (27-25-2-2) Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena, 6-2.
Following a scoreless first period, Zach Okabe (15) started the scoring for the K-Wings, depositing a backhand inside the right post on the rush at the 2:39 mark of the second frame. On the play, Jackson Kunz (4) collected a loose puck, deflected to him by Orlando Mainolfi (5), at the defensive zone blue line and ignited a 2-on-2 rush passing to Okabe at the netminder's left flank for the bang-bang goal.
Evan Dougherty (3) then sniped the puck into the net from behind the goalline to give Kalamazoo a 2-0 advantage at the 6:32 mark. On the goal, Collin Saccoman (11) and Griffin Ness (14) created a netfront scrum jamming the puck in the paint before it snuck out to Dougherty's stick for the bank snipe.
However, Bloomington responded with a pair of goals at the 7:30 and 10:04 marks.
Ness (7) then spoiled the Bison's power-play opportunity on a beautiful play for his first goal as a K-Wing and first career shorthanded goal at the 12-minute mark. On the shorty, Ness pickpocketed the opposing defense in their own zone, rushed toward the goaltender, firing a shot that deflected into the back of the net, and Kalamazoo wouldn't look back.
Colin Bilek (16) started off the third period by finding the back of the net at the 2:56 mark. On the goal, Saccoman (12) passed to Bilek in the right circle, who attempted a centering pass but found the skate of a defenseman and it snuck inside the right post to give the K-wings a 4-2 advantage.
Bilek (17) then fired his signature one-timer for his second goal of the night on the power-play at the 7:40 mark. On the setup, Ness (15) sent a pass from near the right circle to Davis Pennington (29) at the blue line, who relayed to Bilek above the left circle for the blast.
Nolan Walker (15) then found an empty net unassisted at the 17:19 mark to finalize a 6-2 final score.
Jonathan Lemieux (9-6-1-3) was incredible between the pipes, turning aside 40 of 42 shots. The K-Wings went a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill and 1-for-4 on the power-play.
Next up, Kalamazoo returns home for the granddaddy of all painted ice games. It's Green Ice tomorrow, Friday, March 13, versus the Indy Fuel (26-20-8-1) at 7 p.m. EDT at Wings Event Center.
The legend returns! Green Ice is back, presented by Southern Michigan Bank & Trust! Celebrate St. Patrick's Day the Kalamazoo way with the game that started it all at 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 14, at Wings Event Center. From glowing Green Foam LED Sticks for every fan to the post-game auction of player-worn specialty jerseys benefiting The Salvation Army, this is a night where memories are made, and history lives on.
ECHL Stories from March 13, 2026
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