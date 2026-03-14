Thunder Shut out, 4-0, by Nailers
Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
WHEELING - The Adirondack Thunder losing streak hit six games with a 4-0 loss to the Wheeling Nailers from WesBanco Arena on Friday night.
Wheeling scored the lone goal of the first period with 5:16 remaining as Max Graham took the puck at the top of the circle and sent a backhand shot through traffic, beating Tyler Brennan. The goal was Graham's tenth of the year with assists from Brent Johnson and Matthew Quercia and the Nailers took the 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
After several chances by the Thunder, the Nailers came back and took a 2-0 lead early in the second. Tommy Budnick tapped in his third goal of the season on an odd-man rush just 1:36 into the period. Raivis Ansons and Max Graham were awarded assists on Budnick's third of the year.
The Nailers forced a defensive zone turnover and took a 3-0 lead as Tristan Thompson found Ryan McAllister in the slot, and he beat Tyler Brennan with a wrister for his third of the year. The goal came with 5:42 left in the second and Adirondack trailed by three to start the third period.
Wheeling added an empty-net goal in the third for the 4-0 win. Tyler Brennan stopped 24 shots in the loss and Taylor Gauthier denied all 29 for the win.
After two weeks on the road, the Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena on Wednesday, March 18 against Maine at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 21 against Reading at 7 p.m.
Single game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
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