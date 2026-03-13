Rush Game Notes: March 13, 2026 vs. Wichita Thunder

Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush face off with the Wichita Thunder

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush face off with the Wichita Thunder(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, aim for back-to-back wins against the Wichita Thunder. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Ryan Chyzowski scored on the game's first shot, and Cameron Buhl scored on the last shot to deliver a 4-3 overtime victory for the Rush over the Wichita Thunder at The Monument Ice Arena on Thursday. Buhl's goal, a wrist shot from the slot, broke through Thunder goaltender Matt Davis with 3:21 elapsed in overtime for his first game-winning goal of the year. It snapped a season-long six-game losing streak for the Rush. Chyzowski and Quinn Olson scored in the first period for the Rush. Parker Bowman added another in the second. Wichita battled back from three one-goal deficits to force overtime, using a major power play to tie the game with nine minutes remaining. Connor Murphy made two key saves in the OT, allowing Buhl to end the night and give the Rush the extra point.

THAT'S ONE WAY TO RE-INTRODUCE YOURSELF

In his first game back with Rapid City after a two-week call-up to the AHL, Ryan Chyzowski wasted no time welcoming himself back to the lineup with a goal just 13 seconds into the first period, the fastest goal of the season for the Rush. Chyzowski re-claimed the goals lead on the team with his 23rd. Rapid City has scored a goal on their first shot in back-to-back games.

29 AND 51 BACK TOGETHER

After missing two games due to injury, Quinn Olson returned to the Rush lineup and scored a goal and an assist in the first period. Olson has seven points (3g+4a) on a four-game point streak and 17 points (7g+10a) over his last 11 games. Things just felt right with the familiar pairing of Olson and Ryan Chyzowski back together.

NO SPOOKS HERE

Heading into Friday the 13th, the Rush weren't spooked by Wichita's comeback effort. The Thunder tilted the ice in the third period and outshot Rapid City, 18-2. The Rush did their job of surviving a slew of late chances to force overtime. Ultimately, they had more shots in OT than in the entire third period and skated away with the win.

CONNOR MURPHY. NEED WE SAY MORE?

The Rush needed a superb performance from their goaltender to snap the losing streak, and Connor Murphy provided just that. Murphy tied his season-high with 46 saves on 49 shots in the victory, including a penalty shot against Wichita's Matt Crasa. Amazingly, Murphy is now 5-0 when making at least 44 saves in a game this year.

WE'VE GOT A PLAYMAKER?

Chase Pauls picked up three assists last night, recording a 'playmaker' for the first time in his career. Two of Pauls' assists were primaries, including the pass to Buhl on his overtime winner. The second-year defenseman reached 20 points on the season.

ANOTHER TIGHT ONE WITH THESE GUYS

The Rush and the Thunder have played nothing but close games this year. Not only have the two clubs alternated wins over the first six games, five of the six have been one-goal games. The teams are neck-and-neck with an 18-17 goal margin for Wichita.

HAVE TO STOP THE TOP GUNS

Wichita has been a top-heavy team offensively, and two players in particular have had impressive season series against the Rush. Jay Dickman has six goals head-to-head, while Michal Stinil has four. The two of them combined for all three Thunder goals last night, and 10 of the 18 goals against Rapid City this year.

The Rapid City Rush face the Wichita Thunder on March 12th, 13th, and 14th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, March 14th is Rush Fights Cancer, presented by Vitalant and Thrivent Financial. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.

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ECHL Stories from March 13, 2026

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