Wichita Strikes Late to Win Game Two in Rapid City
Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
Rapid City Rush's Cameron Buhl battles Wichita Thunder's Tanner Palocsik, Tyler Jette, and Roddy Ross in action
(Rapid City Rush)
Rapid City, SD - The Wichita Thunder (24-23-10) scored with under four minutes remaining to defeat the Rapid City Rush (23-29-5), 3-2, at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.
Gavin Best's first professional goal gave the Thunder their first lead of the series and the victory.
The Rush took a pair of one-goal leads with a tally in each of the first two periods. Brett Davis deflected home a power play goal six minutes into the first period, his 14th of the season. Maurizio Colella deflected a Jaden Shields shot in the second period, giving Rapid City a 2-1 advantage after 40 minutes.
Wichita put forth another strong third period, scoring in the first two minutes and another in the last four minutes to come from behind and earn the win. The Thunder have outscored the Rush 3-0 in third periods this series.
Shields picked up his first two points with Rapid City as he assisted on both of his team's goals.
Connor Murphy made 34 saves on 37 shots despite the loss. Murphy has stopped 80 shots and performed to a .930 save percentage over the first two games. Roddy Ross went 36-for-38 and improved to 3-1 against the Rush this season.
It is just the second time all year the Rush have lost a game in regulation after leading at the start of the third period. Rapid City is now 15-2-3 in those situations.
The series finale between the Rush and Thunder is also the rubber game of the weekend. Rapid City concludes the six-game homestand on Rush Fights Cancer Night tomorrow evening.
Next game: Saturday, March 14 vs. Wichita. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush face the Wichita Thunder on March 12th, 13th, and 14th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, March 14th is Rush Fights Cancer, presented by Vitalant and Thrivent Financial. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.
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Rapid City Rush's Cameron Buhl battles Wichita Thunder's Tanner Palocsik, Tyler Jette, and Roddy Ross in action
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