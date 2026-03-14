Fuel Defeat Komets, 2-1, in Final Seconds of the Game
Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FISHERS- The Indy Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night to kick off their busy weekend. After going scoreless through two periods, the Fuel claimed a 2-1 victory with both goals being scored by Tyler Weiss in his first home game with the Fuel.
1ST PERIOD
Jesse Tucker took the game's first penalty at 7:21. He was called for hooking, but the Fuel killed off the minor penalty.
After one period, that was the only penalty while the score remained 0-0. The Komets outshot the Fuel, 10-9 in that frame.
2ND PERIOD
After a brief delay for a broken penalty box door, the puck dropped on the second period.
The Fuel earned their first power play of the game after Tyson Feist took a high sticking minor penalty at 3:52. The Komets were able to kill off that penalty.
Fuel captain Chris Cameron took the game's next penalty at 6:46. He headed to the penalty box for cross checking.
Fort Wayne's Matthew Brown scored the first goal of the game at 12:21.
Despite the Komets putting the pressure on, Mitchell Weeks stood strong in net and did not allow another goal in the second period.
After two frames, the Komets were outshooting the Fuel, 21-11.
3RD PERIOD
Austin Magera took a holding penalty at 6:46, putting the Fuel on the power play once again.
It was Fuel newcomer Tyler Weiss who scored Indy's first goal of the game at 8:04 on the power play to tie the game up.
With just 12 seconds left in the game, Weiss scored his second of the night to give Indy the lead and ultimately, the win.
Despite being outshot 30-16, Indy defeated Fort Wayne, 2-1.
--INDYFUELHOCKEY.COM--
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