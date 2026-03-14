Solar Bears Blank Ghost Pirates, 5-0, on Green out Night

Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, fell 5-0 to the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday night at Enmarket Arena during Green Out Night.

Orlando opened the scoring at the 10:51 mark of the first period when Anthony Bardaro forced a turnover on the forecheck and found Aaron Luchuk in the right circle, where he fired the puck home to make it 1-0.

The Solar Bears added another with 5:01 remaining in the first period when a Luchuk shot was blocked in front and Tyler Bird found the loose puck and sent it into the net on the power play to make it 2-0.

Orlando extended its lead in the second period at the 7:32 mark when, just after a power play expired, Gustav Müller scored from the right circle to give the Solar Bears a 3-0 advantage heading into the third.

The Solar Bears kept the momentum going in the final frame as Luchuk scored his second goal of the night from the right circle to make it 4-0.

Orlando capped the scoring when Cole Kodsi finished off the rebound of a Dustin Geregach shot to seal the 5-0 final.

Jon Gillies earned the shutout for Orlando, stopping all 24 shots he faced. Noah Giesbrecht made 20 saves on 25 shots for Savannah.

The Ghost Pirates return home Monday night to face the Toledo Walleye for a St. Patrick's Day Party. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.

- GHOST PIRATES -







ECHL Stories from March 13, 2026

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