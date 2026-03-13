Grizzlies Defeat Tulsa 7-1 in Series Opener

Salt Lake City, Utah - Danny Dzhaniyev had 2 goals and Luke Manning scored 1 goal and 2 assists to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 7-1 victory over the Tulsa Oilers on Thursday night at Maverik Center.

Dzhaniyev gave Utah a 1-0 lead 6:45 into the contest. Yaroslav Yevdokimov extended the Grizzlies lead 9:44 in. Mikey Colella scored on a breakaway unassisted 14:22 in to give Utah a 3-0 lead. Dzhaniyev got his second goal of the night at 19:37. Dzhaniyev earned his 16th multiple point game of the season. Utah led 4-0 after one frame.

Tulsa got on the board 10:06 into the second period as Andrei Bakanov scored his 9th goal of the campaign. Utah got back on the board as Reed Lebster scored his 30th goal of the season on an Evan Friesen pass 15:26 in. Lebster is the 13th player in team history to score 30 or more goals in a single season. It's the 14th different 30 + goal season as Ryan Kinasewich had 30 or more goals in two different seasons. Later in the frame Luke Manning scored Utah's second 4 on 4 goal this season 17:32 in to make it a 6-1 game. Manning has a goal in 5 of his last 9 home games.

Maxim Barbashev scored from the right wing 9:05 into the third period to complete the scoring. Utah is now 4-0 vs Tulsa this season and they have scored 13 goals over their last four periods head to head. Utah scored 6 goals in the third period in a 7-4 win against Tulsa on December 21, 2025.

Utah's Hunter Miska earned the victory in net, saving 22 of 23 shots. Miska has stopped 54 of 55 over his last 2 appearances.

3 stars

1. Danny Dzhaniyev (Utah) - 2 goals, +2, 3 shots.

2. Luke Manning (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +3, 3 shots.

3. Maxim Barbashev (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3, 3 shots.







