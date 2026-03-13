Admirals Sign Forward Michael Citara to a Standard Players' Contract
Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announce today that they have signed forward Michael Citara to a Standard Players' Contract.
Citara, 23, joins the Admirals in the middle of their road trip to the northeast following his five-year collegiate career in the NCAA. The New Hope, PA native spent two seasons each at Providence College and Merrimack College after his one season in the USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede in 2020-21 where he earned 17 goals and 18 assists for 35 points. Citara was a near point-per-game player this season with the University of Alaska-Fairbanks scoring 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games played.
Citara will wear #8 for the Admirals
The Admirals continue their road trip at Cross Insurance Arena against the Maine Mariners with puck drop in Portland on Friday night scheduled for 7:15pm. Catch all the Admirals action while they're away from Scope Arena on the Sentara Norfolk Admirals Broadcast Network with Nick Gimbel on FloHockey and Youtube Live (Audio Only).
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