Steelheads Pick up Point in Shootout Loss to Americans

Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







ALLEN, TX - The Idaho Steelheads (35-18-5-0) fell to the Allen Americans (32-20-5-0) 2-1 in a shootout on Friday night inside Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Steelheads and Americans will finish their two-game set tomorrow, with puck drop set for 6:10 p.m. MT.

The Steelheads and the Americans played a scoreless first period where Idaho held a 12-11 edge in shots after the opening stanza.

Allen struck first as Andre Anania netted his fifth of the season just 1:47 into the second period. Anania received an entry pass from a streaking Lukas Sillinger from the right circle and deposited the puck past Idaho netminder Arno Tiefensee for the 1-0 lead.

After no scoring for the remainder of the second period, the Steelheads continued their search for a goal in the final frame.

In the final seven minutes of the game, the Steelheads finally struck. Captain Nick Canade knotted the contest at 1-1 after collecting the puck off a tip from newly acquired Jack Adams and sliding the puck past a sprawling Jackson Parsons for Idaho's first goal.

With no more scoring in regulation, the game went to overtime.

In the extra session, the Steelheads thwarted an Allen power play after Ty Pelton-Byce took a penalty with 90 seconds remaining and forced a shootout.

In the shootout, Steelheads forwards Ty Pelton-Byce and Francesco Arcuri both failed to beat Parsons, while Michael Gildon and Colton Hargrove each scored to secure the second point for Allen.

Idaho's Arno Tiefensee made 34 saves on 35 shots in the loss, while Allen's Jackson Parsons made 44 stops on 45 shots in the win.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Michael Gildon (ALN, 0-0-0, 0, 7 shots, shootout goal)

2) Jackson Parsons (ALN, 44 saves, two shootout saves, win)

3) Andre Anania (ALN, 1-0-1, 0, 4 shots)







ECHL Stories from March 13, 2026

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