Wichita Opens Series vs. Rapid City with Overtime Loss

Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder goaltender Matt Davis vs. the Rapid City Rush

RAPID CITY, SD - Cameron Buhl scored at 3:21 of overtime to lift Rapid City past Wichita on Thursday night, 4-3, at The Monument.

Jay Dickman had a pair of goals to lead the Thunder offense. Matt Davis suffered the loss, stopping 27 shots.

Just 13 seconds into the game, Ryan Chyzowski gave the Rush a 1-0 lead. Quinn Olson took a stretch pass off the opening faceoff, came in on a two-on-one and fed it over to Chyzowski to make it 1-0.

Dickman tallied his first of the night at 8:42 to tie the game. He stuffed home a rebound off a shot from Peter Bates near the right post for his 17th of the year.

Rapid City re-gained the lead at 12:22. Olson walked around a defender down the slot and beat Davis to make it 2-1.

Early in the second, Wichita was awarded a power play when Ryan Wagner was called for an elbow. Dickman collected another rebound near the left post after Bates was denied by Connor Murphy and he tied it at two.

At 9:49, Parker Bowman made it 3-2. Mitchell Smith lofted a clearing attempt up the ice. Bowman outraced the Thunder defense to the puck and caught Davis out of the create. Bowman was able to slip it past him for his third of the year.

In the third, the Thunder tied the game after Bowman caught Nick Nardecchia with an elbow in the head. He was called for a match penalty and Wichita went on a five-minute power play. Michal Stinil swept home a rebound at 10:53 for his 16th of the year to make it 3-3.

The Thunder outshot the Rush 18-2 in the third, but the game headed into overtime.

In the extra session, Buhl recorded the game-winner at 3:21. Chase Pauls retrieved the puck in the corner. He fed a pass into the slot, where Buhl squeezed a shot past Davis to make it 4-3.

Wichita has been past regulation in two of its last three contests and fell to 2-6 in games decided in overtime.

Dickman has four points in his last three games and collected his second multi-goal outing of the year. Bates tallied two assists, giving him his fifth multi-assist game of the campaign.

Wichita went 2-for-4 on the power play. Rapid City went 0-for-2 on the man advantage, extending the Thunder's streak to 21-consecutive kills.

The two teams resume their three-game series tomorrow night. Opening faceoff is set for 8:05 p.m. CST.

