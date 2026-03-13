Royals Acquire Mikael Robidoux from Bloomington in Exchange for Future Considerations

Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Mikael Robidoux has been acquired from the Bloomington Bison in exchange for Future Considerations.

Robidoux, 26, has registered 10 points (2g-8a) and 135 penalty minutes in 45 games to open his fifth full-full professional season with Bloomington. Across 240 professional career games, all the the ECHL, the La Prairie, Quebec native has totaled 50 points (21g-29a) and 1020 PIM between Maine (2019-20), Kansas City (2021-22), Allen (2022-24), Greenville (2024-25) and Bloomington (2024-26).

The 5'11", 201-pound, right-shot forward led the ECHL in 2021-22 with 258 PIM, 66 more than any other player, before finishing third in ECHL PIM in 2023-24 (176) and 2022-23 (190). He eclipsed 1,000 career penalty minutes on February 14th, 2026 at Utah (74th player in ECHL history). In three career games against Reading, Robidoux has accrued 21 PIM including 17 PIM in one game as a member of the Mariners at Reading on February 26, 2020.

Prior to beginning his professional career with Maine in 2019-20, where he led the Mariners with 80 PIM in 11 games played, Robidoux logged 53 points (27g, 26a) and 316 penalty minutes in 203 QMJHL games across five seasons between the Quebec Remparts and Shawingan Cataractes.

The deadline to complete Future Considerations is 3:00 p.m. ET on June 20, 2026.







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