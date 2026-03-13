Buhl Buries Overtime Winner, Rush Snap Skid

Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- Ryan Chyzowski scored on the game's first shot, and Cameron Buhl scored on the last shot to deliver a 4-3 overtime victory for the Rush over the Wichita Thunder at The Monument Ice Arena on Thursday.

Buhl's goal, a wrist shot from the slot area, broke through Thunder goaltender Matt Davis with 3:21 elapsed in overtime for his first game-winning goal of the year. It snapped a season-long six-game losing streak for the Rush.

In his first game back with Rapid City, Chyzowski wasted no time welcoming himself back to the lineup with a goal just 13 seconds into the first period. Quinn Olson knifed through the defense for an individual effort goal later in the period, and the Rush led 2-1 at the first intermission.

The two teams exchanged a goal each in the second. Parker Bowman received an alley-oop breakout pass and slotted it through on the breakaway, his first strike since returning from a three-month-long injury.

With the Rush leading 3-2 in the third, Bowman was served a match penalty for an illegal check to the head, giving Wichita a five-minute power play. The Thunder converted to tie the game with nine minutes remaining. Rapid City survived a slew of chances late in regulation to force overtime.

The Rush recorded more shots in the sudden-death period than they did in the third. Connor Murphy made two key saves, allowing Buhl to end the night and give the Rush the extra point.

Murphy tied a season-high with 46 saves on 49 shots in the win, including a penalty shot on Wichita's Matt Crasa. He is now 5-0 when making at least 44 saves in a game this year. Davis stopped 27 out of 31.

Next game: Friday, March 13 vs. Wichita. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush face the Wichita Thunder on March 12th, 13th, and 14th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, March 14th is Rush Fights Cancer, presented by Vitalant and Thrivent Financial. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.

