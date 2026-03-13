Slow Start Dooms Oilers in Utah

Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

WEST VALLEY CITY, Uta. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 7-1 to the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Thursday night.

Danny Dzhanyiev opened the scoring 6:45 into the game, stickhandling in tight before depositing the puck past a sprawling David Tendeck to put Utah up 1-0. Former Oiler Yaroslav Yevdokimov earned credit for a goal 9:44 ino the second period, placing Utah 2-0 up. Mikey Colella extended Utah's lead to 3-0 14:22 into the contest, blocking a shot at his own blue line before burying his breakaway chance past Tendeck. Dzhaniyev scored his second of the frame in the final minute, earning the Grizzlies a 4-0 lead head into the second period.

Andrei Bakanov cut Utah's lead to 4-1 six seconds into the back half of the game, roofing an in-tight chance distributed by former Grizzly Dylan Fitze. Reed Lebster restored the Grizzlies' four-goal advantage 5:20 later, sniping the top-right corner. Luke Manning grew Utah's lead to 6-1 at the 17:32 mark

Maxim Barbashev scored the lone goal of the third period at the 9:05 mark, following up on a rebound to close the score 7-1 in Utah's favor.

The Oilers stay in West Valley City, Utah returning to action on Saturday, March 14 at 8:10 p.m. CT.

