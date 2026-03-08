Oilers Fall in Allen
Published on March 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
ALLEN, Texas - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 7-1 to the Allen Americans on Sunday afternoon at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
Harrison Blaisdell opened the scoring, releasing a shot from the slot past Vyacheslav Buteyets with 1:58 remaining in the opening period to give Allen a 1-0 lead.
Avery Smith tapped in a feed from Chase Maxwell for his first ECHL goal and a 2-0 lead 3:53 into the middle frame. Danny Katic extended Allen's lead to 3-0, finishing a tic-tac-toe sequence by kicking the puck from his skate to his blade before tucking his chance 32 seconds into the back half of the game. Konnor Smith put the Oilers on the board 3-1, wiring the puck past a screened Marco Costantini with six minutes left in the second period. Colton Hargrove made it a 4-1 game with a penalty-shot goal in the final minutes of the second period.
Blaisdell netted his second of the afternoon with another wrister 2:07 into the final frame before finishing his hat trick 57 seconds into the final half of the final frame extending the Americans' lead to 6-1. Colby McAuley added a power-play goal with 3:54 remaining, closing Allen's week with a 7-1 win.
The Oilers head to West Valley City, Utah on Thursday, March 12 for a 8:10 p.m. showdown with the Grizzlies.
