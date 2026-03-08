Game Day Preview: Pucks-N-Paws Day in Allen

Published on March 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans lwft wing Colby McAuley fights with the Tulsa Oilers

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans lwft wing Colby McAuley fights with the Tulsa Oilers(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (30-20-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), wrap up a weekend series today against the Tulsa Oilers (18-31-5-0) at 2:10 PM.

Hamilton Mustangs Tonight:

Pregame Show: 1:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 2:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: Friday, March 13th vs. Idaho Steelheads 7:10 PM

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans

Overall: 30-20-5-0

Home: 16-8-2-0

Away: 14-12-3-0

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (56) Brayden Watts

Goals: (25) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (8) Danny Katic

Assists: (37) Brayden Watts

Power Play Assists: (22) Sam Sedley

+/- (+15) Sam Sedley

PIM's (92) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Tulsa Oilers:

Overall: 18-31-5-0

Home: 12-14-5-0

Away: 6-17-1-0

Last 10: 5-3-2-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Points: (27) Drew Eliott

Goals: (16) Easton Armstrong

Power Play Goals: (8) Easton Armstrong

Assists: (18) Justin Michaelian

Power Play Assists: (8) Coulson Pitre

+/- (+8) Roman Kinal

PIM's (78) Cade McNelly

Americans Notables

Bounce Back Win: After dropping the first game of the weekend on Friday night, the Americans rebounded with a 6-4 victory over the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night in Allen. The Americans scored four times in the opening period outscoring the Oilers 4-1 in the opening frame. Braidan Simmons-Fischer (1), Michael Gildon (15), Harrison Blaisdell (17), and Brayden Watts provided the scoring in the first frame. Ty Prefontaine gave the Americans a four-goal cushion in the second period with his eighth of the year. The Oilers scored three consecutive goals in the third period to cut the Americans lead to 5-4, but Danny Katic pumped a shot into the open Tulsa net for his 25th goal of the year. That closed the door on any chance of an Oilers comeback as the Americans held on for the two-goal victory.

Head-to-Head with Tulsa: The Americans lead the season series 8-5-1 over the Tulsa Oilers. The Americans are 4-2-0 on home ice against Tulsa. Danny Katic leads the Americans with 22 points against the Oilers. He has 12 goals and 10 assists in 14 games. Brayden Watts is second in scoring with 16 points in 14 games (9 goals and 7 assists), Justin Michaelian leads the Oilers in the season series with 10 points (1 goal and 9 assists). Drew Elliott has six goals in eight games against the Americans. Former Allen netminder David Tendeck started in goal for the Oilers on Saturday, gave up four goals in the opening frame and was pulled after the first period.

Power Play Numbers: The Americans enter today's contest with the eighth-ranked power play in the league at 20.3% (43-for-212). Danny Katic leads Allen with eight Power Play Goals.

Joining the 30 Club: The Americans picked up their 30th win of the season on Saturday night and increased their lead to four points over fourth place Tahoe. The Americans have one game in hand on the Knight Monsters who lost in Kansas City on Saturday night.

First in Red: Braidan Simmons-Fischer scored his first ECHL goal on Saturday night and his first in an Americans sweater. He has eight points in 37 games this season.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.