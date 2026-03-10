Americans Weekly

Published on March 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Brayden Watts of the Allen Americans (bottom) vs. the Idaho Steelheads

(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads) Brayden Watts of the Allen Americans (bottom) vs. the Idaho Steelheads(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (31-20-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a weekend series against Idaho Steelheads this Friday and Saturday at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Last weekend the Americans took two of three games against the Tulsa Oilers.

Last Week's Record: 2-1-0

Overall record: 31-20-5-0

Last Week's Results:

Friday, March 6th

Tulsa 4 at Allen 2 Final

Saturday, March 7th

Tulsa 4 at Allen 6 Final

Sunday, March 8th

Tulsa 1 at Allen 7 Final

-- This Week --

Friday, March 13th, vs. Idaho Steelheads

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Saturday, March 14th, vs. Idaho Steelheads

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (26) Danny Katic

Assists - (37) Brayden Watts

Points - (57) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (8) Danny Katic

Power Play Assists - (22) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell and Colby McAuley

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts and Jake Chiasson

Game Winning Goals - (4) Colton Hargrove and Brayden Watts

First Goal - (4) Spencer Asuchak

Insurance Goals - (6) Colby McAuley

Penalty Minutes - (92) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Plus/Minus - (+15) Ty Prefontaine and Sam Sedley

Shots on Goal - (183) Colton Hargrove

Save Percentage - (0.923) Jackson Parsons

Goals against average (2.41) Jackson Parsons

Goalie Wins - (17) Marco Costantini (17-7-4)

Americans Notables:

- Harrison Blaisdell recorded his second Hat Trick of the season on Sunday.

- Rookie Avery Smith recorded his first ECHL goal on Sunday.

- Danny Katic is third in the league in goals with 26.

- Brayden Watts is third in the league in scoring with 57 points.

- Colton Hargrove recorded the second Americans Penalty Shot of the season on Sunday (Goal).

- Danny Katic has scored in four straight games.

- Brayden Watts is tied for fourth overall with 38 assists.

- Sam Sedley is tied for fourth in the league with 23 Power Play Points.

- Danny Katic leads the ECHL in Shooting Percentage at 25.0 %.

- Allen is 3-5 in Overtime Games.

- Allen is 20-2-3-0 when Scoring First.

- The Americans are 0-3-2 against Idaho this season.

- Marco Costantini is tied for fourth overall with 17 wins this season (17-7-4).

- Braidan Simmons-Fischer leads the Americans with 92 PIMS.

- Braidan Simmons-Fischer scored his first ECHL goal last Saturday.

- Rookie goalie Brett Mirwald made his Americans debut serving as the backup goalie Sunday.

- The Americans have scored 13 goals in their last two games.

- The Americans are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.

- Allen is outshooting their opponents 683 to 639 in the second period.

- The Americans are fifth in the league averaging just under four goals per game (3.48).

- The Americans are second overall averaging 33.63 shots per game.

- Allen is 12-1-2 when leading after the first period.

