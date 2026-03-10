Americans Weekly
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (31-20-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a weekend series against Idaho Steelheads this Friday and Saturday at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Last weekend the Americans took two of three games against the Tulsa Oilers.
Last Week's Record: 2-1-0
Overall record: 31-20-5-0
Last Week's Results:
Friday, March 6th
Tulsa 4 at Allen 2 Final
Saturday, March 7th
Tulsa 4 at Allen 6 Final
Sunday, March 8th
Tulsa 1 at Allen 7 Final
-- This Week --
Friday, March 13th, vs. Idaho Steelheads
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Saturday, March 14th, vs. Idaho Steelheads
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (26) Danny Katic
Assists - (37) Brayden Watts
Points - (57) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (8) Danny Katic
Power Play Assists - (22) Sam Sedley
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell and Colby McAuley
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts and Jake Chiasson
Game Winning Goals - (4) Colton Hargrove and Brayden Watts
First Goal - (4) Spencer Asuchak
Insurance Goals - (6) Colby McAuley
Penalty Minutes - (92) Braidan Simmons-Fischer
Plus/Minus - (+15) Ty Prefontaine and Sam Sedley
Shots on Goal - (183) Colton Hargrove
Save Percentage - (0.923) Jackson Parsons
Goals against average (2.41) Jackson Parsons
Goalie Wins - (17) Marco Costantini (17-7-4)
Americans Notables:
- Harrison Blaisdell recorded his second Hat Trick of the season on Sunday.
- Rookie Avery Smith recorded his first ECHL goal on Sunday.
- Danny Katic is third in the league in goals with 26.
- Brayden Watts is third in the league in scoring with 57 points.
- Colton Hargrove recorded the second Americans Penalty Shot of the season on Sunday (Goal).
- Danny Katic has scored in four straight games.
- Brayden Watts is tied for fourth overall with 38 assists.
- Sam Sedley is tied for fourth in the league with 23 Power Play Points.
- Danny Katic leads the ECHL in Shooting Percentage at 25.0 %.
- Allen is 3-5 in Overtime Games.
- Allen is 20-2-3-0 when Scoring First.
- The Americans are 0-3-2 against Idaho this season.
- Marco Costantini is tied for fourth overall with 17 wins this season (17-7-4).
- Braidan Simmons-Fischer leads the Americans with 92 PIMS.
- Braidan Simmons-Fischer scored his first ECHL goal last Saturday.
- Rookie goalie Brett Mirwald made his Americans debut serving as the backup goalie Sunday.
- The Americans have scored 13 goals in their last two games.
- The Americans are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.
- Allen is outshooting their opponents 683 to 639 in the second period.
- The Americans are fifth in the league averaging just under four goals per game (3.48).
- The Americans are second overall averaging 33.63 shots per game.
- Allen is 12-1-2 when leading after the first period.
