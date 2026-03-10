Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 22

Published on March 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), finish off a lengthy stretch of road hockey this week down in Texas with two games against the Allen Americans.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 13 at Allen | 6:10 p.m. (MST)

Saturday, March 14 at Allen | 6:10 p.m. (MST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, March 4

Idaho 2 - Norfolk 3

The Steelheads stumbled to open their three-game set with the Admirals, falling 3-2 in the series opener. Norfolk struck with the game's opening goal early in the second period to kick off a back-and-forth sequence. Mason Nevers tied the game just over two minutes later for Idaho before Brody Crane once again gave Norfolk the lead shortly after. While Nevers scored again to tie the game 3-3 in the third period, Norfolk found a late game-winning goal from Brandon Osmundson to win 3-2 in regulation.

Saturday, March 6

Idaho 4 - Norfolk 3 (OT)

Idaho bounced back on Friday to get even in the series with an overtime victory. The Steelheads got out to a much better start in the second game, taking leads of 2-0 and 3-1 on goals from Liam Malmquist, Jade Miller, and Ty Pelton-Byce. The Admirals didn't go quietly, however, striking twice in the third period to tie the game and force extra time. Just under two minutes into OT, Francesco Arcuri broke free on a breakaway and buried the game-winning goal for his 20th tally of the season to lift Idaho to the 4-3 win.

Saturday, March 7

Idaho 1 - Norfolk 3

Offensive struggles once more showed themselves for Idaho on Saturday, falling 3-1 to Norfolk in the series finale. The Admirals once again found the game's first goal just 4:14 into the first period. While Liam Malmquist tied the game in the middle frame with a breakaway goal, the Admirals broke through for two more third period goals to collect the 3-2 win.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavericks (56 GP, 44-9-2-1, 91 pts, 0.813%)

2. Idaho Steelheads (57 GP, 35-18-4-0, 74 pts, 0.649%)

3. Allen Americans (56 GP, 31-20-5-0, 67 pts, 0.598%)

4. Tahoe Knight Monsters (56 GP, 28-23-2-3, 61 pts, 0.545%)

5. Wichita Thunder (55 GP, 23-23-5-4, 55 pts, 0.500%)

6. Utah Grizzlies (57 GP, 21-28-7-1, 50 pts, 0.439%)

7. Rapid City Rush (55 GP, 22-28-4-1, 49 pts, 0.445%)

8. Tulsa Oilers (55 GP, 18-32-5-0, 41 pts, 0.373%)

SHINING STEELHEADS

Francesco Arcuri reached 20 goals in a season for the second time in his ECHL career with his overtime goal on Friday at Norfolk.

Mason Nevers notched the first multi-goal game of his career Wednesday against the Admirals and has five points over his last four games.

Liam Malmquist has goals in back-to-back games for the fifth time this season and is ninth in rookie scoring with 37 points.

Sam Jardine is 7th in plus/minus rating in the ECHL at +21.

TEAM NOTES

SHAKING THINGS UP

The Steelheads completed three trades last weekend, adding a forward and trading away a defenseman. First, the Steelheads acquired blueliner Kade Landry from Florida for future considerations, then trading Landry to Orlando for forward Jack Adams. Adams has 35 points through 47 games this season with Orlando and is former college teammates with current Steelheads Jake Boltmann and Grant Silianoff. To complete the flurry of weekend activity, the Steelheads sent defenseman Jaden Shields to the Rush for future considerations. The moves give the Steelheads 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goalies on their roster.

STANDINGS SNAPSHOT

The Steelheads enter this week's action against Allen in second place in the Mountain Division with 74 points, trailing first-place Kansas City by 17 points but ahead of third-place Allen by seven points. The Steelheads are aiming to get back on track this week after collecting wins in just three of their last 10 games, as they look to inch closer to clinching a playoff spot with their magic number sitting at eight wins.

ADVANTAGE OVER ALLEN

Idaho visits Allen this week for the first and only time in the regular season, and they'll look to continue their winning way against the Americans, already holding a record of 5-0-0 in the season series. In the all-time series the Steelheads are 46-19-5 and have won their last 14 games straight against the Americans.

MALMQUIST HEATING UP

Rookie forward Liam Malmquist scored Idaho's lone goal on Saturday in the Steelheads' 3-1 loss to the Admirals. Malmquist intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and scored a breakaway tally for his 19th goal of the season and second of the week against Norfolk. Malmquist ranks ninth in rookie scoring with 37 points and is 13 goals shy of the Steelheads' rookie record for goals in a season, with Evan Barlow tallying 32 goals in his rookie campaign in 2009-10.

TRENDS

The Steelheads rank second in the ECHL in goals per game at 3.54.

The Steelheads lead the ECHL in shots per game at 34.16.

Idaho is 5-0-0 against Allen this season.

The Steelheads have allowed four shorthanded goals in their last five games.

Idaho is 28-5-4 when leading or tied after the first period this season.

The Steelheads have collected 26 points in games that have gone beyond regulation this season, the most in the ECHL.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#55 Chris Dodero is three games shy of 100 in the ECHL.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce is two points shy of 200 with the Steelheads.

#7 Mitch Wahl is five games shy of 100 with the Steelheads.

#26 Jade Miller is nine points shy of 100 with the Steelheads.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Brendan Hoffmann (32)

Assists: Ty Pelton-Byce (21)

Points: Brendan Hoffmann (51)

Plus/Minus: Sam Jardine (+21)

PIMs: Kaleb Pearson (89)

PPGs: Brendan Hoffmann (7)

GWGs: Brendan Hoffmann (8)

Shots: Kaleb Pearson (171)

Wins: Ben Kraws (13)

GAA: Jake Barczewski (2.61)

SV%: Jake Barczewski (.916)

